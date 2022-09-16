ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Proposed SEC rule revisions address securities clearinghouses oversight

By Douglas Clark
Financial Regulation News
Financial Regulation News
 3 days ago

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials have outlined proposed rule changes focusing on Treasury securities clearinghouses oversight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGHFl_0hyC59Gy00 © Shutterstock

“The Securities and Exchange Commission plays a critical role in how the Treasury market functions, including to help ensure that these markets stay efficient, competitive, and resilient,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. “One aspect of that role is our oversight of clearinghouses for Treasury securities. While central clearing does not eliminate all risk, it certainly does lower it. In 2017, however, only 13 percent of Treasury cash transactions were centrally cleared.”

Gensler indicated there is more work to be done with respect to the amount of Treasury activity centrally cleared.

“I think that these rules would reduce risk across a vital part of our capital markets in both normal and stress times,” he said. “This advances our three-part mission.”

The proposal would mandate U.S. Treasury market clearing agencies adopt policies and procedures designed to require members to submit for clearing certain specified secondary market transactions.

Per the SEC, the transactions would include all repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by Treasury securities entered into by a member of the clearing agency; purchase and sale transactions entered into by a member of the clearing agency that is an interdealer broker; and purchase and sale transactions entered into between a clearing agency member and a registered broker-dealer, a government securities broker, a government securities dealer, a hedge fund, or a particular type of leveraged account.

The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following the publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register, and the proposing release will be published on SEC.gov.

The post Proposed SEC rule revisions address securities clearinghouses oversight appeared first on Financial Regulation News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Securities#Hedge Fund#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Sec#U S Treasury
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Financial Regulation News

Financial Regulation News

13
Followers
146
Post
714
Views
ABOUT

Financial Regulation News, published by Macallan Communications, is a daily news source on the regulations that impact global and regional financial institutions and their customers. With our finger on the pulse of Washington, our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient financial policy news each day and exclusive features in a succinct format. We strive to offer insights on the latest developments in Congress, news about the federal and state regulators that hold power over financial markets and banking industry, and the reaction their activities generate from Wall Street to Main Street.

 https://financialregnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy