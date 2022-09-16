ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
BoardingArea

This Is (One Of) Our Most Favorite Thing(s) In New Orleans

Over the past several years, we’ve made several trips to New Orleans. While there, we checked out many bars and restaurants and saw where they make the Mardi Gras floats. We went to the return of the Freddie Awards. On one trip, we even had our own Second Line parade. Despite the many distractions, there’s one place we try to visit every time we’re in town. We head to St. Peter Street to see some classic jazz at Preservation Hall.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Spooky Good Times Await at Rougarou Fest 2022

Werewolves, witches, and more ghouls of all shapes and sizes will be heading out to Houma for this year's Rougarou Fest. Taking place from October 21 to 23, Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival celebrating the rich cultural heritage and folklore that is found around the bayous of Southeast Louisiana. The festival is free to attend and will be located at 132 Library Dr., Houma, LA 70360. The grounds will be centered around the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Courtyard Marriott, the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library, and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center.
HOUMA, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Carlos Marcello, The Notorious New Orleans Mob Boss Who Claimed To Have Masterminded JFK’s Assassination

Known as "The Godfather" of the New Orleans Mafia for four decades, Carlos Marcello was a key opponent of Robert and John F. Kennedy's 1960s anti-mob crusade. In the history of New Orleans, few mobsters are as mythologized as Carlos Marcello. Beginning in 1947, he ruled the New Orleans Mafia as “The Little Man” out of a small office at the Town and Country Motel in nearby Metairie along Airline Highway, where he became a powerful political dealmaker, multi-millionaire real estate developer, and cultural icon of Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Festive Spirit Returns with NOLA Christmasfest

New Orleans' favorite celebration of the season of holiday cheer, NOLA Christmasfest, is coming back in late December 2022. NOLA Christmasfest will celebrate its 9th year of bringing Christmas-themed fun to the Big Easy from December 21 to 30. The festival will take place inside of the Morial Convention Center and will be presented by Coca-Cola.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.

NOLA x NOLA is back again this year!! NOLA x NOLA is a live music festival was established in New Orleans last year, after the cancelation of Jazz Fest and French Quarter Fest. It was the first club-based music festival in the country. The festival is a celebration of New Orleans music and culture. It is a unique experience that gives music lovers over 190 options that will happen at 24 different music venues all around the Greater New Orleans area. This year, NOLA x NOLA will take place from September 23rd to October 9th and will feature musical performances by Big Sam's Funky Nation, Hot 8 Brass Band, Jack White, Kermit Ruffins and the BBQ Swingers, New Orleans Cottonmouth Kings, Preservation All Stars, Chris Johnson Band, Rebirth Brass Band, The Iguanas, Swinging Gypsies, Galactic, Maragni Street Brass Band, Red Bull Street Kings, Phil DeGruy and Funky Pox, Some Like It Hot, The Mixed Nuts, City of Trees Brass Band, Dominick Grillo and the Frenchman Street All Stars, Pocket Chocolate, The New Orleans Axemen, Palmetto Bug Stompers, Cajun Fais Do-Do with Bruce Daigrepont, Russell Baptiste and Friends, Smoking Time Jazz Club, New Orleans Rug Cutters, Secret Six Jazz Band, Bluegrass Pickin' Party, The Boogie Men, TBC Brass Band, Verry Cherry, Eight Dice Cloth, Pat Casey and The New Sound, The Baked Potatoes and Jelly Roll Stompers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month

This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans

Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA

