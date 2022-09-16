Slog AM: Not Guilty Verdict in Downtown Shooting, Trump Goes Full Mobster, and Trumpy Governors Use Migrants as Props

Read full article on original website
Citizen Law
3d ago
if all the bullets came from these guys ...hopefully a judgment NOV...or an appeal will save justice for the victims of these gang members...or it's street justice...
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
thestand.org
‘We’re going to hit back’ | Life-changing raises | Just not here
► From KMTR — Weyerhaeuser strike continues — Employees of the Weyerhaeuser timber company have been on strike since Tuesday at midnight, citing an unfair contract proposal from the company. Striking workers say Weyerhaeuser’s record profits over the last five years made the proposed contract grossly unfair, especially since the contract offer they were given contained cuts to pay and benefits.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Torso Washes Ashore, Adnan Syed Is Free (For Now), and It's Otter Awareness Week
Watch the water. Emergency responders gathered on Colman Dock this afternoon in response to reports that someone had fallen overboard from the Bainbridge-to-Seattle ferry. So far, nothing has turned up. In other unsettling maritime news, earlier today a woman’s torso was found washed up along the Dungeness Spit near Port Angeles.
Former Afghan army officer who resettled in Seattle reflects on fleeing the Taliban one year later
SEATTLE — It’s been more than a year since thousands of Afghans fled to the U.S. after the Taliban took over the country. In the months following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, some of those refugees made their way to Washington State. “It was like a bad dream,”...
The Stranger
Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today
The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
MyNorthwest.com
Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz
An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
arizonasuntimes.com
Christian School Sued for Allegedly Refusing to Hire LGBTQ Teachers
A Christian university is being sued over its policy prohibiting the hiring of LGBTQ teachers. Students and educators filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Washington, alleging that the university violated its fiduciary duty and engaged in fraud by enacting a religious-based hiring policy which hinders educators in same-sex relationships from getting hired. The lawsuit targets the leaders of the board of trustees, calling them the “rogue board” and asking for their removal from their positions, as well as demanding a jury trial.
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
MyNorthwest.com
‘I’m not moving, and I’ve got guns’: Drug dealer stakes claim to Seattle business
Robert, the owner of Yellow Butterfly Coffee in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, feared for his life last Monday and again Thursday when a suspected drug dealer refused to move from his preferred spot on 3rd Ave. The man sold drugs outside the coffee shop for about five years. Robert...
Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
secretseattle.co
A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle
Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
q13fox.com
Bolt Creek Fire 71% contained; over 10k acres burned so far
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has reported that the Bolt Creek wildfire burning in Skykomish is approximately 71% contained as of Sept. 18. The fire started on Sept. 10 and spread quickly, prompting the most severe "go now" evacuations for residents in parts of Snohomish and King Counties.
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
‘Very aggressive owl’ on the loose in WA park. Hats, helmets and umbrellas are advised
“They are elusive creatures, and if you get too close, they will not hesitate to put you in your place.”
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gunman found not guilty in Seattle shooting that killed 1, injured 6
Marquise Tolbert burst into tears Thursday when a King County jury found him not guilty on murder and assault charges stemming from his involvement in a 2020 gunbattle in downtown Seattle that killed one person and injured six others. The jury of seven men and five women reached their verdicts...
