Texas State

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: 'The Texas miracle died in Uvalde'

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss' "Seven Spanish Angels" Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Taste of Country

'American Idol' Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: 'I Seriously Need Help'

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Narcity USA

Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)

Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here. Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Loudwire

See Striking Photos From Lamb of God's Fall 2022 Tour Kickoff

Lamb of God are currently on the road with Killswitch Engage in support of their upcoming new album Omens. This past Friday (Sept. 9), they kicked off the run at the Ford Amphitheater on the Coney Island Boardwalk in New York. The metal act played a 15-song set during the...
Loudwire

KISS' Gene Simmons Says He Doesn't Have Friends

KISS figurehead Gene Simmons doesn't take too kindly to having friends, as the famous rocker indicated to Goldmine in the music magazine's latest issue. In the new interview with Simmons — it's now on select newsstands and also available at the Goldmine shop — the musician said he doesn't even have friends.
Loudwire

HIM's Ville Valo Confirms 2023 Release for Debut Solo Album

The logical next step for former HIM vocalist Ville Valo has now been confirmed. His debut solo album, while using the moniker VV, will be released in early 2023. The album is titled Neon Noir and it's on track for a Jan. 13 release through Heartagram Records. The singer has...
thebrag.com

Metallica's Rob Trujillo reflects on a "cursed gig" with Ozzy Osbourne

Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo has reflected on a “cursed” gig he did in his early days with Infectious Groove, where he managed to unplug Ozzy Osbourne’s monitor system mid-way through his performance. Trujillo told Revolver Magazine that he and his band at the time, Infectious Grooves, headed...
Loudwire

Loudwire

