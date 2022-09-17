ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJzly_0hyBhV2z00

LSU vs. Mississippi State schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 6 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Mississippi State: The high-flying Air Raid offense comes to Death Valley fresh off a solid outing in a win at Arizona. Will Rogers is almost at 80% throwing the football, and the Bulldogs could've won bigger last week if not for some mistakes on his receivers' parts. Now three years in, Mike Leach appears to have this unit coming together, and even defensively as the Bulldogs ranked 4th in the SEC a year ago and can make plays deep.

LSU: Jayden Daniels has led 8 straight scoring drives coming in, gaining some solid momentum dating back to the second half of the Florida State game. We'll see how he and the Tigers' offense fares in a likely shootout; doing so means getting a ton more out of Kayshon Boutte than this offense has up to now. One of college football's premier receiving talents, he only has 7 catches for 62 yards through 2 games.

More from College Football HQ

LSU vs. Mississippi State football preview, prediction

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 3

LSU vs. MSU odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 3

Top 25 schedule, scores for college football Week 3 games

College football Week 3 expert picks, predictions b y computer model

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State collapsed when it counted most

Mississippi State won its first 2 games pretty easily. It beat Memphis, 49-23, at Davis Wade Stadium, then went on the road to beat Arizona, 39-17. But Memphis isn’t in the Southeastern Conference. Neither is Arizona. LSU is in the SEC, even if this year’s Tigers don’t figure to...
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
breezynews.com

Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi

A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Tv Streaming#Football Games#American Football#Eastern Tv#Espn#Stream#Bulldogs#Sec#Florida State#Tigers#College Football Hq Lsu#Msu
WTOK-TV

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in MSU sorority theft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
OXFORD, MS
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
wbrz.com

Vandal steals cross from slain LSU student's memorial

BATON ROUGE - A cross bearing the photo of Allie Rice was seemingly stolen from the impromptu memorial set up at the place where she was killed early Friday morning. Saturday, family and friends created a memorial on Government Street between I-110 and Park Boulevard, leaving pictures, cards, flowers, crosses and some of the late LSU student's favorite snacks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Jamey Johnson Ends Baton Rouge Show Mid-Song Because Crowd Wouldn’t Stop Talking

Jamey Johnson played a concert at L'Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge last night. It wasn't quite a full length show, however. It seems that the country singer got his knickers in a twist again because the crowd wouldn't stop talking while he performed one of his final songs. As such, he stopped mid-song, gave the audience a piece of his mind and ended the show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
875
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy