Macon, GA

mercerbears.com

MERCER RECEIVES HIGHEST RANKING IN PROGRAM HISTORY, RANKED NO. 16

MACON, Ga. – After shutting out The Citadel 17-0, Mercer received its highest ranking in program history, at No. 16, from the AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bears are one of three SoCon teams ranked in the poll. Chattanooga was ranked No. 9 and Samford was ranked No. 22.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Mercer Holds The Citadel Scoreless, Defeats the Bulldogs 17-0

The Mercer defense shutout The Citadel Bulldogs and Fred Payton connected with Ty James for two third-quarter touchdown passes, leading Mercer to a 17-0 victory over The Citadel in the Southern Conference opener for the Bears Saturday night at Five Star Stadium. The Bears (2-1, 1-0 SoCon) limited the Bulldogs...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Bears Drop Final Match at Virginia Tournament

Charlottesville, VA.- The Mercer Bears volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday in the Virginia Tournament. In the two-day tournament, the Bears lost all three matches. MATCH THREE: VS EAST CAROLINA. Set One |. East Carolina started off strong with a kill and an...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Bears Swat Hornets

Macon Ga.—The Mercer women's soccer team got back in the win column Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 win over the Delaware State Hornets at Betts Stadium. The Bears enjoyed a territorial edge in the first half and freshman Lena Dykes opened the scoring for Mercer, heading in a corner kick from Kendall Cook. The Bears continued to press and in the 33rd minute Jordan Lynn fed a long lead pass to Jada Moorman, and from the right edge of the penalty area, she slid a centering pass to Lana Whitfield who was able to tap into the wide open net, and a 2-0 Mercer lead.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County visits Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans went on the road to take on the Perry Panthers in Week 5. The Panthers (2-1) beat Veterans 37-6 last week. The Trojans (2-1) were also coming off a huge win last week, beating Jones County 35-3. Tucker Sargent has the...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County travels to West Laurens

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders hosted the Bleckley County Royals Friday night. The Royals (3-0) were coming off a win against the #4 team in Class A, Schley County. The Raiders (1-2) had been shut out the last two weeks by Houston County and Vidalia, respectively.
DEXTER, GA
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
wfmynews2.com

Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road

MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

