Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
mercerbears.com
MERCER RECEIVES HIGHEST RANKING IN PROGRAM HISTORY, RANKED NO. 16
MACON, Ga. – After shutting out The Citadel 17-0, Mercer received its highest ranking in program history, at No. 16, from the AFCA FCS Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Bears are one of three SoCon teams ranked in the poll. Chattanooga was ranked No. 9 and Samford was ranked No. 22.
mercerbears.com
Mercer Holds The Citadel Scoreless, Defeats the Bulldogs 17-0
The Mercer defense shutout The Citadel Bulldogs and Fred Payton connected with Ty James for two third-quarter touchdown passes, leading Mercer to a 17-0 victory over The Citadel in the Southern Conference opener for the Bears Saturday night at Five Star Stadium. The Bears (2-1, 1-0 SoCon) limited the Bulldogs...
mercerbears.com
Bears Drop Final Match at Virginia Tournament
Charlottesville, VA.- The Mercer Bears volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday in the Virginia Tournament. In the two-day tournament, the Bears lost all three matches. MATCH THREE: VS EAST CAROLINA. Set One |. East Carolina started off strong with a kill and an...
mercerbears.com
Bears Swat Hornets
Macon Ga.—The Mercer women's soccer team got back in the win column Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 win over the Delaware State Hornets at Betts Stadium. The Bears enjoyed a territorial edge in the first half and freshman Lena Dykes opened the scoring for Mercer, heading in a corner kick from Kendall Cook. The Bears continued to press and in the 33rd minute Jordan Lynn fed a long lead pass to Jada Moorman, and from the right edge of the penalty area, she slid a centering pass to Lana Whitfield who was able to tap into the wide open net, and a 2-0 Mercer lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County visits Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans went on the road to take on the Perry Panthers in Week 5. The Panthers (2-1) beat Veterans 37-6 last week. The Trojans (2-1) were also coming off a huge win last week, beating Jones County 35-3. Tucker Sargent has the...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Bleckley County travels to West Laurens
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The West Laurens Raiders hosted the Bleckley County Royals Friday night. The Royals (3-0) were coming off a win against the #4 team in Class A, Schley County. The Raiders (1-2) had been shut out the last two weeks by Houston County and Vidalia, respectively.
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
livability.com
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
School officials 'disappointed' by students’ racist photo posted from Georgia high school football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmynews2.com
Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
Macon teen dies in crash on Zebulon Road
MACON — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash in Macon after sheriff’s officials say he lost control of his vehicle. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the traffic collision that occurred in the 7300 block of Zebulon Road just after 11 p.m. on September 15.
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
'Magnet for crime': Macon-Bibb makes play to permanently close M&M Food Mart
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hopes to get an order to close another convenience store. They call the M&M Food Mart on Montpelier Avenue a "magnet for crime." Wednesday night, someone fired shots into a group of people from a car outside the store. Thursday, the county filed paperwork for a hearing to close the store. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says they've seen almost 900 emergency calls to the store since 2016.
Contraband smuggling via drone on the rise in Central Georgia prisons
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — As technology evolves, so does crime. The Washington County Sheriff's office says the newest form of crime gaining popularity in recent years is sneaking contraband into prisons by drone. Their most recent arrest happened last weekend. "If they can't throw them physically over the fence, they'll...
UPDATE: Man found shot, killed near corner of Haywood Road identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a man was found shot and killed near the corner of Hayward Road and Denton Street Thursday night. He said the call came in at around 8:30 p.m. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Jermaine Brandon...
Fort Valley family raising money for childhood cancer awareness after both children were diagnosed
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — When going in for a doctors visit, no parents ever expects to hear the words, "your child has cancer", but for the Stephens family, the words came twice. In 2008, three-year-old Jamiya Stephens was diagnosed with brain cancer. "Its unexplainable, it was hard," says mother...
Comments / 0