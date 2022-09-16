Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Comments / 0