WJON

Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?

Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
MINNESOTA STATE
Ultimate Unexplained

Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore

A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
TWO HARBORS, MN
WJON

The Weekender: The Play That Goes Wrong, Pride Week and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is a handful of fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. See GREAT Theatre's performance of The Play That Goes Wrong, enjoy a Van Halen tribute show at Pioneer Place, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, check out a World Premiere movie shot in St. Cloud and celebrate Pride Week in St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Girl Hit by Car While Bending Over to Tie Shoes in Parking Lot

I'm always extra cautious walking in parking lots, especially if my kids are with me, they can be dangerous places for little humans, as proven by this story. On Sunday, September 18th at around 1:45 PM, the Brooklyn Park Police Department got a call about an accident involving an injury, Brooklyn Park is a suburb of Minneapolis and is the state's sixth largest city.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
WJON

Already?! St. Cloud Menards Has Its Christmas Section Up In September!

It's that magical time of year in Minnesota when we are all trying to rush to get our long put-off summer projects done before the inevitable doom and gloom of winter. With that being said, I went to Menards on Sunday with the intent to build a dog house... and a fence... and maybe renovate a closet and left there thinking about... Christmas?!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Y-105FM

Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?

We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

A Couple Rounds of Thunderstorms Possible in Eastern MN

UNDATED -- A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists across extreme eastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning and again Tuesday evening. The main threat will be large hail, with damaging winds also possible Tuesday evening. After the rain we had on Friday...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

3 pedestrians struck in deadly weekend on Minnesota roads

Three pedestrians were struck in two different crashes over the weekend, including a crash on Saturday following the Gopher football game that left a couple in their 70s hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A man was killed after being struck by a car in rural Sibley County Saturday night.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
WJON

Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet

Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

United Way Hosting Device Drive in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- You can get rid of your old used electronic equipment later this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a Device Drive on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union at 2835 West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Motorcyclists Riding in Fall Flood Run From Twin Cities to Winona

(Lake St. Croix Beach, MN) -- Hundreds of motorcyclists are hitting the roads Saturday along the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers as part of the Fall Flood Run. The annual ride from the Twin Cities to Winona is a fundraiser for Gillette Children's Healthcare. - The Minnesota State Patrol is asking drivers to extra caution and for motorcyclists to drive defensively. Sergeant Troy Christianson is urging riders to stay away from alcohol and get home safely.
WINONA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle 30-car fire overnight in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Firefighters in St. Paul spent the early morning hours extinguishing 30 vehicles that caught fire Saturday.Crews responded to the fire on the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Issues accessing the area slowed efforts to extinguish the fire, the St. Paul Fire Department said, but crews were eventually able to control the flame.The fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
WJON

WJON

