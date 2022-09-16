Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Mason Would Love to Take Part in Another Live 8-Style Event
Pink Floyd has had a productive 2022. The band released a new song in April titled "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of the people of Ukraine, marking the first new original music recorded together since 1994's The Division Bell. On Friday, Pink Floyd will also unveil the long-delayed 2018 remix of 1977's Animals, after years of languishing in development hell over a liner notes dispute.
How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview
Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back
Rock bands, like relationships, are difficult to manage. In both cases, egos and emotions are involved, and knowing when it’s time to quit is extremely difficult to gauge. For many musicians opting to break away from their bands, the classic line is true: “It’s not you, it’s me.” For various reasons, artists outgrow the groups that brought them to fame, be it due to personality clashes with bandmates or simply differing opinions regarding musical directions.
Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review
The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
What to Expect From the Upcoming Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set
When the Beatles' Revolver was released in 1966, the album was heralded for breaking new ground. Using only a four-track tape machine, the band, with the help of producer George Martin and others, deviated from the usual recording techniques of the day, creating a record that changed the way artists worked in the studio.Revolver is now breaking ground again.
How Ted Templeman Helped Sammy Hagar With ‘Crazy Times’ Vocals
Sammy Hagar hadn't worked with Eddie Van Halen for nearly 20 years before the guitarist's death in October 2020. But his influence still permeates the Red Rocker's new album with the Circle, Crazy Times. "Eddie was so special. He had a profound influence on me musically, and, you know, Mikey...
40 Years Ago: ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Gives Purpose to Grieving Pretenders
There's an understandable weariness to the Pretenders' biggest Billboard hit, as Chrissie Hynde returns to the rock 'n' roll grind with "Back on the Chain Gang" after suffering unspeakable loss. The band had quickly established itself over two early albums and an EP, earning platinum success by combining her all-attitude...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Twisted Sister Fought Back With ‘Under the Blade’
Twisted Sister had an interesting motto which spoke to their ethos: They “looked like women, talked like men and played like motherfuckers.”. Under the Blade arrived on Sept. 18, 1982, as proof – even if they wouldn’t breakout until 1984’s Stay Hungry. Twisted Sister had already learned how to utilize everything they learned as a bar band, creating a never-say-die attitude while slugging it out in the clubs for years.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Alice Cooper At the Palace, Albany! Are You Ready? Here’s What To Know!
Halloween is still a little more than a month away, unless you are at the Palace Theatre in Albany Friday evening. Spend an evening with Alice Cooper, Friday September 16, 2022 at the Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Avenue in Albany. With songs such as "Feed My Frankenstein" and "I Love the Dead" you will feel like Halloween arrived early this year. Then add in the snake, guillotine and spiders and what you have is an evening with Alice Cooper. If you plan on attending Friday's show, here's what to know before you go!
Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday
Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25. Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
45 Years Ago: ‘CHiPs’ Bridges the Gap Between ’70s and ’80s TV
In film and TV, the '70s were the decade of renegades with mustaches and hairy chests (think Burt Reynolds), tough stories about cops cleaning up the mean streets (think Dirty Harry) and absurdist comedies about a world gone wrong (think M*A*S*H). The '80s, on the other hand, tended to feature...
The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens
Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
Ozzy Osbourne Has More Songs Featuring Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt revealed that the Black Sabbath legend recorded several unreleased tracks with Taylor Hawkins, which will be released at some point. The singer didn't meet Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins before he took part in sessions for Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9. The late drummer is heard on three tracks, for which he also received writing credits. In a Rolling Stone article featuring parts of an Osbourne interview that didn't previously run, it was noted that more tracks featuring Hawkins existed.
Snowy White Explains How to Work With Roger Waters
Former Thin Lizzy guitarist Snowy White discussed how he “drifted into” his touring gig with Pink Floyd in 1977 and explained the best way to work with Roger Waters to avoid his “ferocious” side. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, White – who remains a...
When Frank Zappa Pulled Out the Baton for Final Stage Appearance
There were many Frank Zappas: guitar virtuoso, studio tinkerer, writer of raunchy rock songs. But at his core, he was a legitimate composer, with ideas often too massive for a typical band format. Fittingly, Zappa made his final formal stage appearance as a conductor, leading the 25-piece Ensemble Modern during...
October 2022 New Music Releases
The Beatles' expanded and remastered reissue series returns in October with a look back at Revolver. Featured is a new mix by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, developed with assistance from the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' second...
Win On the App Wednesday; Forever Seger at Cohoes Music Hall
Q1057 and 1035 is celebrating 'Win On the App Wednesday' with tickets to see Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience!. On November 1, 2019 Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band likely played their final show and man do we miss hearing those songs performed live. Turn the Page, Night Moves, Old Time Rock and Roll and so many more classic s too great to be retired. Now you can relive the live shows with Forever Seger, the Silver Bullet Experience at Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes on Saturday September 24, 2022.
How the Go-Go’s Antics Got Their Roadie Kicked Out of Hotels
Tana Douglas, described as "the world’s first female roadie," says she wound up being kicked out of hotels because of the Go-Go's behavior on tour. Douglas established her name as a crew member during stints with AC/DC, Elton John and others. In her new memoir, Loud, she identified the all-girl band as one of the most difficult groups she'd ever dealt with – and very different from her previous experience of working with the Runaways.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0