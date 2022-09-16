Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 9-14-2022, Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, of Rockport, Indiana was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff's Deputies after Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Scott County Sheriff's Office concluded a lengthy investigation where Bobbie Jo Spencer was alleged to have sexually molested several children. Detective Shofner was made aware of the allegations made against Bobbie Jo Spencer and after locating her in Spencer County Indiana, she was able to interview Bobbie Jo Spencer and successfully corroborate the allegations made against her. The investigation was presented to the Scott County Prosecutors Office by Detective Shofner, with the assistance of the Scott County Department of Child Services (DCS). Upon review of those investigative findings, the Scott County Prosecutors Office imposed the following charges against Bobbie Jo Spencer;

ROCKPORT, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO