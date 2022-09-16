Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigation results in the Arrest of a Rockport, Indiana Resident for Child Molesting and Other Criminal Offenses
Scott County-On 9-14-2022, Bobbie Jo Spencer, 37, of Rockport, Indiana was arrested by Spencer County Sheriff's Deputies after Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Scott County Sheriff's Office concluded a lengthy investigation where Bobbie Jo Spencer was alleged to have sexually molested several children. Detective Shofner was made aware of the allegations made against Bobbie Jo Spencer and after locating her in Spencer County Indiana, she was able to interview Bobbie Jo Spencer and successfully corroborate the allegations made against her. The investigation was presented to the Scott County Prosecutors Office by Detective Shofner, with the assistance of the Scott County Department of Child Services (DCS). Upon review of those investigative findings, the Scott County Prosecutors Office imposed the following charges against Bobbie Jo Spencer;
‘Give me a break’: Woman bonds out of jail after charged in IU student hit-and-run death
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail. ”That’s just incomprehensible. […]
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard […]
Indiana authorities investigating shots reportedly fired at Clarksville police chief's home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana State Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Clarksville. An official confirmed to WHAS11 News that it was the home of Clarksville's police chief. Clarksville Police said about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a shots fired call in the 500...
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates a rear-end collision on State Road 60
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18th at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old State Road 60. According to the accident report, a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mullis, of Shoals,...
WRBI Radio
Madison woman arrested on numerous theft related charges
— A Madison woman was arrested Thursday on a number of theft-related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by a State Police detective revealed that 41-year-old Sherri Dorten allegedly...
WRBI Radio
Injuries reported following Franklin County motorcycle wreck
— At least one person was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning on State Road 101 at Golden Road in Franklin County. There have been no details released, so far. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Franklin County EMS were called to the scene.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man caught on video setting first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview police are retracing the footsteps of a man caught on video setting the first of three suspicious fires in Bullitt County. New surveillance video shows the moment the man lit a camper and two box trucks on fire at a business on North Williams Lane. See photos below.
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
WRBI Radio
Several agencies called to weekend house fire in Holton
Holton, IN — First responders from several agencies were called to a house fire on Versailles Street in Holton late Saturday afternoon. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone was hurt. Agencies on the scene included the Otter Creek Township (Holton) and Versailles fire...
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
bcdemocrat.com
Drivers, passengers injured in four-vehicle crash this weekend
GNAW BONE — Three were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital (CRH) this weekend after a crash on State Road 46 East. On Sept. 16, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department, IU Health Lifeline EMS and Columbus Regional Health EMS responded to the 4100 block of 46 East for an accident involving four vehicles.
WLKY.com
Mt. Washington police arrest teens for attempted home invasion
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Thanks to a quick-thinking homeowner and the fast actions of the Mt. Washington Police Department, a potentially violent home invasion was stopped. Eighteen-year-old Elijah Sanders and 19-year-old Christian Ferguson were arrested Friday morning for attempting to break into a home on Jasper Lane. The pair...
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
Man found guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Jurors spent several hours deliberating before finding a man guilty in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bartholomew County high school student last year. The trial started Monday. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was ultimately convicted of the two counts he faced: leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death […]
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
