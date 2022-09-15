Read full article on original website
wwuvikings.com
No. 23 Vikings Play PLNU to Scoreless Tie
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Western Washington University men's soccer team played Point Loma Nazarene University to a scoreless draw Saturday evening at Harrington Field. The Vikings out-shot the Sea Lions 12-9 and had a slight 5-3 edge in shots on goal, but a few scoring opportunities...
wwuvikings.com
No. 9 Vikings Sweep Simon Fraser 3-0
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University volleyball team continued its torrid start in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play Saturday night recording a 3-0 sweep over visiting Simon Fraser University in front of a great crowd of 1,178 in Carver Gym. The No. 9 nationally-ranked Vikings improved to 8-3...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Earn 3-2 Road Win Over No. 19 WOU
MONMOUTH, Ore. – The Western Washington University women's soccer team scored three goals for the second consecutive game, including a pair in the second half, to defeat No. 19 nationally-ranked Western Oregon University 3-2 on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action. WWU improved to 2-0-0 in GNAC play...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
q13fox.com
Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
Whatcom food truck finds a new home, mobile service adding retail space, two closures
Also, Bellingham SeaFeast opens at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 to celebrate the maritime heritage and the commercial fishing industry in Bellingham.
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the geological survey.
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
Agencies investigating if human remains found near Sequim are related to floatplane crash
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — Human remains were found Friday in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge, the Clallam County Sheriff's Department (CCSD) confirmed on Saturday. Around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, deputies were summoned to the area after beachgoers reported finding what they believed was a female torso. Deputies, along with...
25-pound railroad tie hurled at Bellingham officers’ car slams through windshield
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two Bellingham police officers escaped being severely injured when a man hurled a 25-pound piece of railroad tie at their patrol car, which crashed into their windshield, spraying shards of glass. The officers were on Lincoln Street approaching Fraser Street at 4:30 a.m. Saturday when they...
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
New video shows smoke rising from Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire
The four lightning-caused fires that make up the Chilliwack Complex, are about five to 15 miles east of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
Sunken fishing vessel off San Juan Island brought to surface, crews evaluating next steps in removal
The U.S. Coast Guard has announced that the fishing vessel that sank off San Juan Island last month — leading to a fuel and oil spill — was lifted to the surface Saturday afternoon. After bringing the Aleutian Isle to the surface, crews removed water and fuel from...
Whatcom sheriff’s office IDs pedestrian killed near Blaine
The fatal incident was the second involving a pedestrian within Whatcom County in five days.
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
KREM
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
NBC Washington
Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker
A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
Bellingham man allegedly asks store employees for a knife sharpener, then stabs customer
Police were called to the discount store for the report a person had been stabbed in the eye.
