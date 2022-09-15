ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

No. 23 Vikings Play PLNU to Scoreless Tie

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 23 nationally-ranked Western Washington University men's soccer team played Point Loma Nazarene University to a scoreless draw Saturday evening at Harrington Field. The Vikings out-shot the Sea Lions 12-9 and had a slight 5-3 edge in shots on goal, but a few scoring opportunities...
SAN DIEGO, CA
No. 9 Vikings Sweep Simon Fraser 3-0

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University volleyball team continued its torrid start in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play Saturday night recording a 3-0 sweep over visiting Simon Fraser University in front of a great crowd of 1,178 in Carver Gym. The No. 9 nationally-ranked Vikings improved to 8-3...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Vikings Earn 3-2 Road Win Over No. 19 WOU

MONMOUTH, Ore. – The Western Washington University women's soccer team scored three goals for the second consecutive game, including a pair in the second half, to defeat No. 19 nationally-ranked Western Oregon University 3-2 on Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action. WWU improved to 2-0-0 in GNAC play...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Anacortes (WA)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Anacortes, WA?. Anacortes is a coastal city on Fidalgo Island in Skagit County, Washington, United States. The city’s name was gotten from Anne Curtis Bowman, the wife of one of the first settlers of Fidalgo Island. Anacortes is...
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

Human torso washes ashore at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Clallam County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge in Sequim after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female's torso. Deputies and US Fish and Wildlife Rangers closed the area of the beach where the remains were found, about 100 yards southwest of where the trail meets the beach.
SEQUIM, WA
KREM

NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
EVERETT, WA
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
ARLINGTON, WA

