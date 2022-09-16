Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Drop 7 of 8 to Guardians, Fall Out of Contention
After going 1-7 against the Cleveland Guardians over the last ten days, the Minnesota Twins' playoff hopes have all but evaporated. The Twins lost 11-4 to the Guardians Monday, in the final meeting between the two teams in 2022.
MLB roundup: Mets seal playoff bid behind Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer earned his 200th career win by tossing six perfect innings on Monday as the visiting New York Mets
