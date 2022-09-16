ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The 50+ best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 80%

Now that the work week is over, are you ready for some retail therapy? Because Walmart's got amazing sales that'll help you shake off those workaday blues! Think massive discounts on just about anything to get your house and wardrobe ready for fall, including excellent prices on TVs (we're closing in on the post-season in baseball and football's just getting started, after all!), grills, headphones, vacuums, air fryers, dresses and so much more. So what do ya you say? Kick back and start shopping!
RETAIL
CNET

The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
TV & VIDEOS
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

15 sentimental gift ideas for the mother of the bride

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. She’s been there for you since day one — and especially during the wedding planning process — so why not do something special for her as a way to show some extra gratitude for her unwavering love and support?
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Toys#Fashion Doll#Toy Dolls#Toy Pop#The Toy Insider#Shop Today
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Kohl's Adds New Line to Increase Inclusivity

After years of struggling, many changes have come to Kohl's (KSS) and more are coming. Earlier this year Kohl's was facing a buyout option with Franchise Group (FRG) , but after citing a volatile market, Kohl's chose to end the buyout talks. Not long after the deal fell through Kohl's began making major changes to its fashion lines.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
RECIPES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Birthstone Chart: The modern gemstone associated with each birthday month

Everybody must get a stone (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) No matter what month you were born, there is some sort of stone that goes with it. What are the modern stones that are tied to each month? It's always good to know this in case you are stuck for a birthday gift.January birthstone: Garnet (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)February birthstone: Amethyst USATMarch birthstone: Aquamarine USATApril birthstone: Diamond USATMay birthstone: Emerald (Courtesy of Astteria Diamonds)June birthstone: Pearl and Alexandrite USATJuly birthstone: Ruby USATAugust birthstone: Peridot (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)September birthstone: Sapphire USATOctober birthstone: Opal and Tourmaline USATNovember birthstone: Citrine/Golden Topaz (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For InStyle)December birthstone: Blue Topaz, Blue Zircon, Tanzanite (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)11
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion

Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Coffee mate is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavor

While it may be Pumpkin Spice Season, we're really just at the very beginning of the time of year when seasonal flavors reign supreme. As fall turns into winter, we'll be seeing the return of a number of favorite tastes across various food categories, but particularly coffee and coffee creamers. For Coffee mate, that means that the beloved Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer is coming back, but another favorite is also making a return in 2022 — with a twist. Coffee mate's Frosted Gingerbread creamer is making a comeback as this year's seasonal throwback flavor, but fans will have to be lucky enough to win the coveted creamer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Phone Arena

The first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts are already here

While it was certainly not surprising to see last year's Apple Watch Series 7 deeply discounted in multiple different versions ahead of its sequel's commercial debut, today's Apple Watch Series 8 deals are definitely something else. By no means life-changing, these have arrived just as Cupertino's latest high-end mainstream smartwatch...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy