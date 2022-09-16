Rep. Huffman introduces bill that would allow cannabis producers to sell direct to consumers

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) introduced a bill that would allow small cannabis producers to ship and sell their products directly to consumers.

The Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act (H.R.8825) would allow small farmers and producers to operate their businesses within and across state lines. It is specifically targeted to support the smallest family farmers and help them sustain their businesses under a larger federal legalization law.

“Too often, the federal government falls behind, and the gears of Congress work too slowly to keep up with the pace of a changing economy,” Huffman said. “Under my bill, folks in our state will be able to ship their products straight to consumers when the antiquated federal prohibition on cannabis is finally repealed. As large, commercial cannabis operations squeeze out local producers from the market, this legislation is critical for farmers to survive and expand their small businesses. We cannot leave our smallest family-farmers behind under full legalization.”

The bill is cosponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), the co-chair and founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“The direct-to-consumer model is a necessary resource for any small-scale craft-producing community that is deeply tied to the land on which it creates — whether it produces wine, whiskey, cheese, beer, cannabis, or honey,” Genine Coleman, executive director of Origins Council, said. “The legacy cannabis community that has worked so long in the shadows should have the opportunity to join the ranks of other artisan producers across the United States and enjoy the privilege of connecting personally with their adult customers.”

The bill is endorsed by the Origins Council, Humboldt Country Growers Alliance, F.A.R.M.S. Inc, Washington Sun & Craft Growers Association, Vermont Growers Association, Maine Craft Cannabis Association, Farm Bug Co-Op, Big Sur Farmers Association, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Trinity County Agricultural Alliance, and the Sonoma County Growers Alliance.

“For small craft producers in nearly any context, direct-to-consumer shipping is the critical tool that enables a diversified market to survive and thrive. Cannabis is no different,” Ross Gordon, policy director of Humboldt County Growers Alliance (HCGA), said. “The SHIP Act moves the conversation beyond the question of who can get a license to cultivate cannabis and addresses the practical reality of building an equitable and accessible market for small cannabis producers.”

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as well as the Committee on Agriculture.

“As a legacy cannabis producer and family farmer located in the heart of the Emerald Triangle, I see the direct-to-consumer retail pathway as the only future of my small farm, and indeed — of all rural communities like my own whose cultural heritage is rooted in craft cannabis cultivation and artisanal medicine making,” Karla Avila, owner of Flowerdaze Farm in Trinity County, said.

