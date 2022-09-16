ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Huffman introduces bill that would allow cannabis producers to sell direct to consumers

By Dave Kovaleski
Financial Regulation News
Financial Regulation News
 3 days ago

U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) introduced a bill that would allow small cannabis producers to ship and sell their products directly to consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTWbJ_0hyBJMYo00 © Shutterstock

The Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act (H.R.8825) would allow small farmers and producers to operate their businesses within and across state lines. It is specifically targeted to support the smallest family farmers and help them sustain their businesses under a larger federal legalization law.

“Too often, the federal government falls behind, and the gears of Congress work too slowly to keep up with the pace of a changing economy,” Huffman said. “Under my bill, folks in our state will be able to ship their products straight to consumers when the antiquated federal prohibition on cannabis is finally repealed. As large, commercial cannabis operations squeeze out local producers from the market, this legislation is critical for farmers to survive and expand their small businesses. We cannot leave our smallest family-farmers behind under full legalization.”

The bill is cosponsored by Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), the co-chair and founder of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus.

“The direct-to-consumer model is a necessary resource for any small-scale craft-producing community that is deeply tied to the land on which it creates — whether it produces wine, whiskey, cheese, beer, cannabis, or honey,” Genine Coleman, executive director of Origins Council, said. “The legacy cannabis community that has worked so long in the shadows should have the opportunity to join the ranks of other artisan producers across the United States and enjoy the privilege of connecting personally with their adult customers.”

The bill is endorsed by the Origins Council, Humboldt Country Growers Alliance, F.A.R.M.S. Inc, Washington Sun & Craft Growers Association, Vermont Growers Association, Maine Craft Cannabis Association, Farm Bug Co-Op, Big Sur Farmers Association, Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Mendocino Cannabis Alliance, Trinity County Agricultural Alliance, and the Sonoma County Growers Alliance.

“For small craft producers in nearly any context, direct-to-consumer shipping is the critical tool that enables a diversified market to survive and thrive. Cannabis is no different,” Ross Gordon, policy director of Humboldt County Growers Alliance (HCGA), said. “The SHIP Act moves the conversation beyond the question of who can get a license to cultivate cannabis and addresses the practical reality of building an equitable and accessible market for small cannabis producers.”

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as well as the Committee on Agriculture.

“As a legacy cannabis producer and family farmer located in the heart of the Emerald Triangle, I see the direct-to-consumer retail pathway as the only future of my small farm, and indeed — of all rural communities like my own whose cultural heritage is rooted in craft cannabis cultivation and artisanal medicine making,” Karla Avila, owner of Flowerdaze Farm in Trinity County, said.

The post Rep. Huffman introduces bill that would allow cannabis producers to sell direct to consumers appeared first on Financial Regulation News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Earl Blumenauer
Person
Jared Huffman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Financial Regulation News

Financial Regulation News

13
Followers
146
Post
714
Views
ABOUT

Financial Regulation News, published by Macallan Communications, is a daily news source on the regulations that impact global and regional financial institutions and their customers. With our finger on the pulse of Washington, our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient financial policy news each day and exclusive features in a succinct format. We strive to offer insights on the latest developments in Congress, news about the federal and state regulators that hold power over financial markets and banking industry, and the reaction their activities generate from Wall Street to Main Street.

 https://financialregnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy