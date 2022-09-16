Read full article on original website
'God of War Ragnarök' Fans Spot Badass Throwback To The Original Game
The release of God of War Ragnarök is just a few months away and the excitement is certainly building. Santa Monica Studio recently unveiled some of the improvements made to God of War Ragnarök’s gameplay which includes a “whole new suite” of powers for Kratos. We also know that this time round, Kratos will be able to select different shields, each with their own advantages. In a recent clip released by Game Informer though, fans have spotted a fun nod to the series’ original game.
‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ Officially Announced, Bringing Back Stealth Gameplay
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage was announced today at Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase. The new title will star Basim, of Valhalla fame, and will see a return to the franchise’s stealth gameplay, much to the delight of many fans. See the trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
Captain America And Black Panther Take On Hydra In New Marvel Game Trailer
We finally know what Uncharted creator Amy Hennig has been cooking up over at Skydance Media. It was previously announced that Hennig was working on an ‘ensemble’ game. Some fans theorised that it could be centred around the Fantastic Four but earlier today, leaks suggested that it would instead be a World War II team-up between Captain America and Black Panther - and it looks like the rumour was correct.
'Rings Of Power' Intro Has A Hidden Secret About The Creation Of Middle-earth
We’re three episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now, and unless you’ve been consistently skipping straight into the action every episode, you obviously will have clocked the mysterious opening sequence, full of what at first glance appear to be sigils or crests formed from sand. As Kotaku reports, we’ve now got a full explanation as to what these shapes are, and Tolkien nerds stay calm, but it links into some juicy lore.
Award-Winning Adventure 'It Takes Two' Comes To Switch This November
It Takes Two, the unsuccessful marriage simulator that won multiple awards and accolades, is on its way to Nintendo Switch. Cody and May are a couple whose relationship has hit the rocks and they tell their daughter Rose that they are going to get a divorce. The child, devastated by the news, lets her tears fall on her dolls and a magical spell transports Cody and May into the bodies of the dolls. As a co op adventure, the players must collaborate to travel through platforming sections and solve puzzles, discovering the enchanting beauty of a tiny world and repairing the rifts between the two characters.
'Assassin's Creed Mirage' Seems To Feature Real Gambling
It’s finally here. Last Saturday brought us what we’d all been waiting for - the full reveal of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The title is set in ninth-century Baghdad, and follows Valhalla’s Basim, as he grows from a street orphan into a master assassin thanks to the training of his mentor, Roshan.
'Modern Warfare 2' Teaser Seemingly Shows Return Of Two Classic Game Modes
In case you were unaware, in just a few days’ time, on 15 September, an “era-defining franchise event” dubbed Call of Duty Next will be taking place. Presented by Infinity Ward, the event promises live gameplay, details of “innovations,” and coverage of a number of upcoming CoD titles.
'Elden Ring Reborn’ Is Reworking Almost Every Aspect Of The Game
Elden Ring hasn’t even been out for a full year yet, and fans are already out here reworking the whole game, because what else are you supposed to do after playing through the whole thing several times over? Of course, the silly character-replacing mods were already a thing, but this is to go even further beyond - a complete gameplay overhaul.
Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Trailer Is Melting Minds Over Who Is And Isn't A Skrull
The past few days have seen a whole bunch of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel announcements and updates, thanks to the D23 Expo in California, but one in particular has been boggling the minds of fans. And no, I don’t mean the oddly meta High School Musical series, in which the characters find out that they’re going to be extras in the in-universe High School Musical 4: The Reunion (although I’d argue that is even more confusing than what we’re about to get onto). No, we’re talking about Secret Invasion, baby.
My First Time At Gamescom, What It Was Like To Attend In 2022
I didn’t really know what to expect when attending Gamescom 2022 - my first time at the huge Cologne event. Of course, I’d seen videos and streams from previous years and heard stories from my colleagues at GAMINGbible, but the main thing that shocked me was the sheer size of the event. For a few days at the end of August, over a quarter of a million people from across the world converged at the German city’s Koelnmesse, one of the largest exhibition centres in Europe. All of whom share one major thing in common: a love for video games!
Atari 2600 Lego Set Review: A Terrific Tribute To A Gaming Icon
Okay, let’s get that name out of the way first. You’re absolutely right: this is not an Atari 2600. It’s the four-switch model VCS - Video Computer System - from 1980, a revision of the initial six-switch version which incorporated difficulty settings for players one and two. Atari’s rebranding of its 1977-debuted 8-bit console line didn’t come into effect until 1982’s launch of the 5200 SuperSystem, at which point the older console’s moniker was adjusted to fit the new naming style. Phew. I’m glad we cleared that up. However, yes, in the years since - the decades since - Atari’s hugely successful machine’s period of market dominance (30 million units sold worldwide, eclipsing all 1970s and early ‘80s competitors), it’s become known as the 2600. And so you’ll find this set listed on the Lego site as an Atari 2600, even though it so clearly reads “Video Computer System” on the packaging. Confusing? It wasn’t until I started writing this paragraph. Moving on…
Two Fan-Favourite Assassin's Creed Games Are Now On Game Pass
It’s been a big month for Assassin’s Creed fans - we’ve had confirmation of not one, not two, but three new titles on the horizon. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starring Valhalla’s Basim, will take the series to ninth century Baghdad, while Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan, fulfilling the wish that fans have been holding onto for years. Then there’s Hexe, which we currently know the least about, but many fans are really hoping for a female protagonist.
65-Year-Old Twitch Streamer Secures First Solo 'Warzone' Win And It's So Wholesome
As much as Twitch can be filled with questionable and sometimes scary things, there’s also a whole lot of good on there. As reported by Dexerto, the father and son duo behind FatherSonGaming celebrated a huge win last night, after Bill (better known as Papa) got his first solo victory on Call of Duty: Warzone.
'GoldenEye 007' And Classic Pokémon Games Coming To Nintendo Switch Online
The long-rumoured Nintendo Direct finally streamed today, announcing a whole new wave of exciting titles. It was confirmed that award-winning adventure game It Takes Two is officially launching on Nintendo Switch very soon and we now know when The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is due to be released. There was a huge announcement for retro fans as several classic N64 titles will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online.
'House Of The Dragon' Audience Is Racing Ahead Of 'The Rings Of Power'
There’s no shortage of big budget fantasy TV right now. HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power both broke viewership records and were released to rave reviews. Whilst it’s perfectly possible to enjoy both shows without pitting them against one another, the cold hard facts reveal there is a clear frontrunner in the popularity contest.
Lil Nas X Is Now The 'League Of Legends' President, All Hail
Lil Nas X is now the president of League of Legends. I hope that's all the detail that you need. Just joking. The League of Legends World Championship, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on 5 November, will see the rapper perform live, promising the “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” You'd be a fool to miss something like this. An outright.
'Tekken 8' Looks Breathtakingly Beautiful And Fans Cannot Contain Their Hype
Yesterday was a huge day for video game fans. With both a Nintendo Direct and PlayStation State of Play thrown our way, we’ve been hit with a truckload of exciting trailers and announcements - we now have an official title and release date for the Breath of the Wild sequel, an amazing new God of War: Ragnarök trailer, and a bunch of classic N64 games (including GoldenEye 007) making their way onto the Nintendo Switch Online service.
'GoldenEye 007' Remake Coming Soon To Xbox Game Pass
In today's Nintendo Direct, Rare announced that GoldenEye 007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a "faithful recreation" of the original classic shooter. It's happening, everyone stay calm. Amongst the news that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers would also anticipate the arrival of N64 games like Pilotwings 64, Mario Party 1, 2, and 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64, Rare revealed the existence of this new iteration of GoldenEye 007 so it's safe to say that retro fans are in for an absolute treat.
'Minions: Rise Of Gru' Was Needed By The Film Industry, Says Oscars CEO
Back in July, a weird and wacky craze swept across the internet. Teenagers around the world flocked to their nearest cinema to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru dapperly dressed in a suit and tie. That’s right. The ‘Gentleminions’ trend took hold. In fact, some The Rise of Gru screenings had to be cancelled because of viewers shouting and throwing bananas at the screen. It was a strange ol’ time and what’s even stranger, is that the film has now got the approval of the Academy Awards.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
