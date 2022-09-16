Read full article on original website
Related
Pickerington Central football's Rasheem Biles to miss several weeks with injury
In addition to falling to Gahanna Lincoln 22-20 on Sept. 16, Pickerington Central lost a player who rarely leaves the field. Senior Rasheem Biles, a Pittsburgh commit, went down in the fourth quarter with what was determined to be a torn right meniscus. He said he's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and could be out for the remainder of the season. ...
Astros shut out Rays, wrap up AL West title
Jose Altuve hit his major-league-leading 11th leadoff homer, Luis Garcia fired five shutout innings and the Houston Astros clinched a
Comments / 0