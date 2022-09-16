ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NAV & Lil Baby ft. Travis Scott “Never Sleep,” Rowdy Rebel ft. Fivio Foreign “Paid Off” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dihsg_0hyB2X1J00
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

With his latest album, Demons Protected By Angels only a few days old, NAV is looking to ensure that his project gets all the buzz it can get and has already dropped a new star-studded visual in support of his LP.

Linking up with Lil Baby and Travis Scott for the visuals to “Never Sleep,” NAV goes from a haunted motel to the Vegas strip to roll the dice on the fast life and has Travis play some cards while Lil Baby sits on a stacks of chips. Pretty entertaining visual altogether.

Back in New York, two of Brooklyn’s biggest representatives link up for the borough as Rowdy Rebel recruits Fivio Foreign for his clip to “Paid Off” in which the two pull a bank heist with some scantly clad women who, judging from their attire, seem to have went straight from the strip club to the getaway car for the jux.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Millyz and OT The Real, Kurupt, and more.

NAV & LIL BABY FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “NEVER SLEEP”

ROWDY REBEL FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “PAID OFF”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. MILLYZ & OT THE REAL – “TOMMY EGAN”

KURUPT – “I AIN’T NO KILLA”

FATEBOY SSE FT. TORCHH – “BROKE BEFORE”

ERICA BANKS – “GET EVEN REMIX”

YUNG LOTT FT. E-40, BLACK C & MITCHY SLICK – “HOW TO SURVIVE REMIX”

PAPERROUTE WOO & SNUPE BANDZ – “DAM FOOL”

VORY – “HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 U”

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew

Luck was on Lil Baby’s side this week during a recent trip to Sin City. He hit for a cool million and shared the winnings with his team. As per Vibe Magazine the Atlanta star found time for leisure during a business trip. While in Las Vegas he paid a visit to a local casino […] The post Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’

Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HipHopWired

Talented R&B Vocalist Jesse Powell Has Died

Jesse Powell found fame in the mid-1990s and notched his signature hit single "You" during this period. The Gary, Ind. native was 51. The post Talented R&B Vocalist Jesse Powell Has Died appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowdy Rebel
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Nav
Person
Kurupt
Person
Lil Baby
HipHopWired

Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder

Is there a depth of depravity that infamous snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine wouldn’t stoop to? Apparently not, because the chief struggle rapper of the world decided to mock the death of PnB Rock. It hadn’t even been 24 hours since PnB Rock’s passing that Tekashi decided to get his troll on. Why is 6ix9ine still on […] The post Trash Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Mocks PnB Rock’s Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HipHopWired

Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs

Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully. The A-listers were in force to party with […] The post Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

Looks like 50 Cent might’ve bitten off a little more than he can chew with his trolling ways as social media is calling him out for talking sideways about Lil Kim’s baby daughter. It started when 50 Cent tried to goat Nicki Minaj into engaging in another fight with Lil Kim when he accused Kim […] The post Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black C Mitchy
HipHopDX.com

Layzie Bone Responds To Praise From 'Lazy Lloyd' Banks

Layzie Bone was recently praised by Lloyd Banks, and the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper has now responded in kind. Speaking on the Rap Radar podcast earlier this week, Banks explained the origin of his “Lazy Lloyd” nickname and tattoo, which he said was a tribute of sorts to the 47-year-old rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Pays Tribute To PnB Rock From Prison

Young Thug is the latest rapper to pay tribute to the late PnB Rock on social media after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles earlier this week. The incarcerated rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 13) to mourn his “Eyes Open” collaborator. “R.I.P. lil bruh. Love 5life,” Thugger wrote in his post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Stream Symba’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Project ‘DJ Drama Presents: Results Take Time’ f/ Pusha-T, Roddy Ricch, and More

Nearly two years after dropping his breakthrough project Don’t Run From R.A.P., Symba enlists DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz record Results Take Time. The 16-track album features the previously released singles “Goat” and “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2” featuring Pusha-T, as well as guest appearances from Roddy Ricch (“Never Change”), 2 Chainz (“Pop Out”), Key Glock (“No Sleep”), RMR (“Pendant”), Kali (“Street N***a”), Fridayy (“Sacrifices”), Rayven Taylor (“Soul Ties,” “Blessings”) and Iian Rich (“Find A Way”).
MUSIC
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy