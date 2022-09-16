ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Brushing, Flossing Every Day May Reduce Risk of Dementia

Experts say good dental health can decrease inflammation in the mouth and reduce the risk of a variety of diseases and conditions. In a new study, researchers say people who maintain good oral health may lower their risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Experts say you can achieve good dental...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for schizophrenia?

How a person feels, thinks, and behaves. It can cause serious disturbances to someone’s social, work, and home life. However, with proper treatment, an individual can live a fulfilling, independent life, attend school or work with no issues, and maintain relationships with others. Several medications may help with treating...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?

Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for adult ADHD?

Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cognitive tests for dementia

There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?

Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
MENTAL HEALTH
Futurity

Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk

Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia

People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Brain stimulation may boost long-term, working memory in older adults

About 40% of adults ages 65 and older experience memory loss. Researchers from Boston University have found that applying noninvasive electrical stimulation to certain parts of the brain may help improve long-term and working memory in people over the age of 65 for up to a month. Scientists hope their...
HEALTH
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later

It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity. A new study suggests that psychosocial stressors in childhood or early adulthood can exacerbate menopause symptoms almost two decades later. Such...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Boston

Flossing could help reduce risk of dementia, experts say

BOSTON -- Flossing may not only help prevent cavities but could reduce your risk of dementia cognitive decline. According to the CDC, almost half of adults over 30 and about 70% over 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Poor dental hygiene has been linked to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Now a new review out of Finland finds that people with poor dental hygiene are 21% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life.
BOSTON, MA

