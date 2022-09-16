Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Healthline
Brushing, Flossing Every Day May Reduce Risk of Dementia
Experts say good dental health can decrease inflammation in the mouth and reduce the risk of a variety of diseases and conditions. In a new study, researchers say people who maintain good oral health may lower their risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Experts say you can achieve good dental...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for schizophrenia?
How a person feels, thinks, and behaves. It can cause serious disturbances to someone’s social, work, and home life. However, with proper treatment, an individual can live a fulfilling, independent life, attend school or work with no issues, and maintain relationships with others. Several medications may help with treating...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Medical News Today
What to know about cognitive tests for dementia
There is no single test for diagnosing disorders causing dementia. Doctors use several tests and assessments to determine the cause of the person’s symptoms and rule out other possible conditions. Dementia is a general term for the loss of a range of mental abilities, including memory, language, reasoning, and...
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
Futurity
Sitting and watching TV may boost older adults’ dementia risk
Adults 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study. The risk is lower for those who are more active while sitting—engaging in behaviors like reading or using a...
Medical News Today
Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia
People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Medical News Today
Brain stimulation may boost long-term, working memory in older adults
About 40% of adults ages 65 and older experience memory loss. Researchers from Boston University have found that applying noninvasive electrical stimulation to certain parts of the brain may help improve long-term and working memory in people over the age of 65 for up to a month. Scientists hope their...
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
Good News Network
Daily Multivitamins Could Help Keep Seniors Mentally Sharp—and May Protect Against Dementia
A daily multivitamin helps keep people over the age of 65 mentally sharp, and may also protect against dementia. Researchers estimated supplementation for three years roughly translated to a 60% slowing of cognitive decline, equating to nearly two years of normal mental capacity. There are currently around 5.6 million people...
PsyPost
Daily multivitamin supplement may improve cognition and protect older adults against decline
A new large-scale study provides evidence that taking a daily multivitamin-mineral supplement has the potential to improve or protect cognitive function for older women and men. The findings were recently published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia...
Abuse early in life may lead to worse menopause symptoms later
It's well-known that hot flashes, sleep disturbances and symptoms of depression are common issues during menopause. Yet not every woman experiences these symptoms at the same level of severity. A new study suggests that psychosocial stressors in childhood or early adulthood can exacerbate menopause symptoms almost two decades later. Such...
Flossing could help reduce risk of dementia, experts say
BOSTON -- Flossing may not only help prevent cavities but could reduce your risk of dementia cognitive decline. According to the CDC, almost half of adults over 30 and about 70% over 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Poor dental hygiene has been linked to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Now a new review out of Finland finds that people with poor dental hygiene are 21% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life.
8 News Now
Las Vegas animal hospital offers acupuncture for pets for variety of conditions
Ancient forms of medical treatments have been used for centuries on humans, and more veterinary clinics are offering them for some of their clients.
