Toddler, baby safe after mom suspected of smuggling migrants led PCSO deputies on high-speed chase into Phoenix

AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
KOLD-TV
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson student was arrested for bringing a gun to a school on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and a minor prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both are felonies.
Tucson police arrest suspected armed robber
Tucson police arrested a man accused of robbing several Tucson stores in August and September. Police say Javier Patrick, 26, faces charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and other felonies.
KOLD-TV
Police investigation of possible carjacking disrupts east-side traffic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was arrested as part of an investigation of a possible carjacking on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Police said minor injuries were involved, but no details about who was hurt were immediately available. Police presence was heavy at the intersection of Harrison and Golf...
Cyclist allegedly discovers dead woman in suitcase in the Arizona desert
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were reportedly discovered inside a suitcase in a desert area. According to KTVK-TV, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 a.m., a female cyclist was riding her bike near Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street when she found the body inside a suitcase. The woman reportedly called authorities, and Phoenix Police Department officers arrived on the scene.
Off-Duty Arizona Cop Who Shot Man, 61, in Wheelchair from Behind Acted with ‘Depraved State of Mind’: Lawsuit
The sister of a disabled Arizona man who died after being shot multiple times by a police officer while using his wheelchair has sued the officer and city, claiming wrongful death and civil rights violations. Richard Lee Richards, 61, died on Nov. 19, 2021, after being shot nine times by...
TPD looking for person of interest in deadly car crash
Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.
KOLD-TV
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fentanyl epidemic is in full force, and Tucson police and state poison and drug experts are warning parents and young people about a new type of fentanyl. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a multi-colored pill that looks like candy and there are concerns about how...
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence call ends with man shot by Mesa officers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the 43-year-old suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road.
AZFamily
Woman shoots man who tried to break into northwest Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he tried to break into a northwest Phoenix home and was shot by the homeowner. According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 42-year-old David Brecker, with a gunshot wound. Police say the unidentified woman who owns the house told officers that she shot the man in self-defense.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence experts say cases in Phoenix remain high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Domestic violence shelters are at full capacity, and organization leaders say they have been for a long time. On Monday, an officer-involved shooting in Mesa started with a domestic violence call. About a week ago, a woman was murdered inside her salon in Avondale by her husband and co-owner of the salon, Jose Jesus Rodriguez. “It breaks our heart every single time because we are responders and are trying to get to people before it turns into a lethal situation,” said Myriah Mhoon, CEO of New Life Center.
Deadly single car crash involving three people
The Tucson Police Department responded to a single car collision near Danwood Way. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 before 10 p.m. on E. Danwood Way.
TPD: Deadly crash near Valencia Road involving three cars
Tucson police responded to a three car collision near Valencia Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.
KOLD-TV
Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver had a fatal medical emergency and caused a three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Tucson Police Department, the wreck took place near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive. No...
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
