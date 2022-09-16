Toddler, baby safe after mom suspected of smuggling migrants led PCSO deputies on high-speed chase into Phoenix

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A domestic violence call ended with a man shot by an officer in Mesa on Monday evening. According to Mesa Sgt. Brandi George, just after 6 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road. A woman called 911 hysterical, saying her boyfriend was getting physical with her and said he may have a weapon. Officers arrived at the home when the 43-year-old suspect drove by police in his car. Officers began following the man and pulled him over near Main Street and Alma School Road.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO