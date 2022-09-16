Read full article on original website
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Is Biden’s goal to build charging stations for electric cars leaving low-income areas behind?
The US government is throwing billions of dollars at building a network of charging stations to help boost uptake of electric cars. But some advocates worry the charging spots will bypass the disadvantaged communities that have until now found electric vehicles well beyond their reach. In Indiana, the National Association...
Biden to announce approval of $900 million in U.S. EV charging funding
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will announce the approval of the first $900 million in U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states as part of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved in November, the White House said.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
Denver set to give 140 homeless people up to $12,000 in cash as part of 'basic income' program
More than 140 people experiencing homelessness in Denver will each be provided up to $1,000 in cash a month for up to one year as part of a basic income program designed to help "lift individuals out of homelessness," the city announced last week. The $2 million contract with the...
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars
California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
Anita Vogel on government plans to give homeless cash: 'Why not take the money and help to give people jobs?'
"The Big Sunday Show" panelists weighed in on reports the City of Denver is joining the now more than 40 cities across America in "giving away cash" to their homeless populations, in an effort to help get them off the streets. Denver recently announced plans to give up to $12,000...
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
Earthjustice Is Suing EPA Over Coal Ash Dumps, Which Leak Toxins Into Groundwater
Environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency to close a gaping loophole in the agency’s rules regulating the management of coal ash dumps that have leached toxic pollutants into rivers and lakes across the country. The environmental advocates identified buried ash from power plants dumped in open pits...
Washington Examiner
California’s electrical grid emergency shows its energy policy gamble is a bad bet
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how California's environmentalist policies are reducing its energy grid's reliability and efficiency.]. California may be a trendsetter or bellwether in many ways, but after 10 grid alerts and emergency declarations in as many days, let’s hope that’s not the case when it comes to energy and climate policy.
22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage
“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
Fort Morgan Times
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Op-Ed: Climate change is a big problem. Citizens must demand many small solutions
Pressure on state and local governments can sway the policies that will determine our climate's future.
Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
With aging infrastructure, billions of dollars in debt tied to coal plants, and no access to federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, the electric cooperatives that provide energy to most of rural America have been largely unable to transition away from fossil fuels. “We are just flat out never...
Engadget
National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs
You can find out more about what it's like to own an EV or plug-in hybrid at events across North America. National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too.
Uber Is Expanding EV Rides, Commits to an EV-Only Fleet by 2030
Uber's Comfort Electric service, which lets customers request EVs, is expanding from operating solely in California to 25 cities throughout North America. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reaffirmed in an interview with CBS News that he wants all Uber fleet vehicles to be electric by 2030. Drivers with gasoline-powered vehicles at...
Green hydrogen could counter energy crisis, says British firm
The war in Ukraine and spike in the price of natural gas have underlined the benefits of switching to “green hydrogen” production as the only “net zero energy gas”, according to the British firm ITM Power. The Sheffield-based company, which manufactures electrolyser machines that make hydrogen...
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning
A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.
