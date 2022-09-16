ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act

The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars

California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
creators.com

Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity

California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology

Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

California’s electrical grid emergency shows its energy policy gamble is a bad bet

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how California's environmentalist policies are reducing its energy grid's reliability and efficiency.]. California may be a trendsetter or bellwether in many ways, but after 10 grid alerts and emergency declarations in as many days, let’s hope that’s not the case when it comes to energy and climate policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage

“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
COLORADO STATE
Engadget

National Drive Electric Week wants to spread the gospel of EVs

You can find out more about what it's like to own an EV or plug-in hybrid at events across North America. National Drive Electric Week is right around the corner. Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, environmental organization Sierra Club and Nissan (one of the main sponsors) are all backing the initiative, which aims to highlight the benefits of having an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid. Between September 23rd and October 2nd, EV owners will show off their rides and chat to folks curious about making the switch at events across the US (some are taking place in Canada and Mexico as well). Many dealers are taking part too.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Uber Is Expanding EV Rides, Commits to an EV-Only Fleet by 2030

Uber's Comfort Electric service, which lets customers request EVs, is expanding from operating solely in California to 25 cities throughout North America. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reaffirmed in an interview with CBS News that he wants all Uber fleet vehicles to be electric by 2030. Drivers with gasoline-powered vehicles at...
CALIFORNIA STATE

