Southeast Asia’s pioneering Luang Prabang Film Festival, held annually amidst the ancient Buddhist temples of Laos’ UNESCO World Heritage town, is set to hold its first post-COVID edition in December. The event pivoted to a virtual format in 2020 as the pandemic swept the globe, but further budget cuts the following year forced a full cancelation. The festival’s organizers say they faced long odds in mounting a physical event this year, but once Laos reopened its borders to tourists in May, they went into overdrive in assembling government support and corporate sponsors. More from The Hollywood ReporterOldenburg 2022: 'The Black Guelph' Wins Best FilmOscars:...

MOVIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO