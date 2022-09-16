It was a battle of a couple of ranked 1A, 6-man teams, on Saturday afternoon as 3rd ranked Dubois paid a visit to #2 Encampment. Dubois got off to a great start in the game with a couple of touchdowns and ended up leading from start to finish. Encampment would climb back into the game but just could never get over the hump as the Rams beat the Tigers 70-44.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO