ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Dubois Outruns Encampment in Key 1A 6-Man Contest

It was a battle of a couple of ranked 1A, 6-man teams, on Saturday afternoon as 3rd ranked Dubois paid a visit to #2 Encampment. Dubois got off to a great start in the game with a couple of touchdowns and ended up leading from start to finish. Encampment would climb back into the game but just could never get over the hump as the Rams beat the Tigers 70-44.
DUBOIS, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
620
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy