Wyoming High School Football Week 3 Standings: Sept. 16, 2022
Most of the Week 3 high school football games have been played in Wyoming. Only a handful of 9-man and 6-man games are on Saturday. Here are the standings for all the games that have been played through Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record, then...
Natrona Wins Oil Bowl over Kelly Walsh for 6th Straight Year
The annual Oil Bowl football game between the Casper schools is always filled with emotion and school spirit. Natrona has had the upper hand in this fall classic for the last 6 years as the Mustangs got by the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday night 26-6. Natrona opened the scoring...
Dubois Outruns Encampment in Key 1A 6-Man Contest
It was a battle of a couple of ranked 1A, 6-man teams, on Saturday afternoon as 3rd ranked Dubois paid a visit to #2 Encampment. Dubois got off to a great start in the game with a couple of touchdowns and ended up leading from start to finish. Encampment would climb back into the game but just could never get over the hump as the Rams beat the Tigers 70-44.
