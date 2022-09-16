Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Missing Woman Found Passed Out On the Sidewalk But Her Newly Adopted Dog Never Left Her Side
A woman was found passed out on a sidewalk in Houston after missing for two days. However, her newly adopted black Labrador mix puppy did not leave her side. Pearl Radcliff disappeared last week and was known to take walks with her dogs. The 84-year-old woman suffers from dementia and memory loss, so officials and her family were concerned. Radcliff’s nephew Dawne Griffith was searching and searching until he finally got the call he was waiting for, KHOU 11 reported. The woman was found with her dog by her side, and she was taken to the hospital.
Abandoned Dog Finds Forever Home at Bed and Breakfast [Video]
After being dumped outside the Villalobos Rescue Center, Virginia finally gets adopted and finds her forever home! Her new owner runs a dog-friendly bed and breakfast that Virginia can serve as a host at. Lindsay Pike traveled from New Orleans to Villalobos to open up a bed and breakfast and...
Tiny Orange Kitten Rescued From Dirty Canal in the Philippines
This tiny adorable orange kitty was saved from a deep dirty canal in the Philippines. Her animal advocate rescuer, @mlvnrbdv, took off his shoes and climbed down the dirty canal to try to save the kitten. She was so scared and had likely never been around a human before. The kitten scratched up her rescuer a bit, but he did not give up. He washed her off, gave her food, and brought her home to get her strength back up.
Female Orca Dies at Marine Park, Making Her the Third to Die Prematurely in the Last 18 Months
A female orca named Kohana died at the Loro Parque marine park in Tenerife, Spain, making her the third killer whale to die at that park in the last 18 months. Kohana was the daughter of Tilikum, who was the subject of the groundbreaking documentary exposing SeaWorld called Blackfish. Kohana was just 20 years old.
Petition: Demand Animal COVID-19 Vaccinations for Eligible Zoo Animals
Scientists have known for a while that animals can become infected and succumb to COVID-19. Since COVID-19 is an airborne virus, animals in captivity can be infected by humans breathing around them. This is exactly what happened with Everest, Makalu, and Ranney, three rare snow leopards held in captivity at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska. The three have been held in the zoo for years until they all contracted COVID-19 in October 2021. Just one month later, all three playful snow leopards had died.
PETA is Not Happy About Steven Spielberg’s Use of a Monkey in New Movie The Fablemans
Although Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fablemans, won’t be out for a couple of months, there’s enough footage to already get the director in hot water with PETA. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Fabelmans will be a semi-autobiography of Spielberg’s younger years and how he fell in love with film. The first trailer of the new movie was released just a few days ago, and one scene, in particular, shows the mother telling the family that she purchased a monkey because she “needed a laugh.” The monkey can be seen jumping around the house and on the family members.
Malvaceae Family: Edible and Medicinal Plants in the Mallow Family
Plants in the mallow, or Malvaceae, family are numerous and beautiful, and some of them are downright delicious! Plants from this family often have very similar showy flowers reminiscent of the classic hibiscus flower associated with the tropics. This family is home to many ornamental, edible, and medicinals. Some it...
Reports Reveal Rotten Fish, Emaciation, and Starvation in Marine Animals at Miami Seaquarium
Miami Seaquarium has a history of animal welfare violations, so it’s no surprise that a new PETA report reveals once again underfeeding, emaciation, and rotten fish at the abusement park. PETA reported that records from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and other government agencies, in addition to testimony...
Entangled Seal Finally Relaxes After Rescuers Remove Fishing Line
Ocean Conservation Namibia is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of the plastic pollution crisis that is affecting sea animals. The organization works to disentangle seals from plastic and other human-made items. As of August 2022, they have rescued more than 2800 seals over the past 10 years. Naude, the...
