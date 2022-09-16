Although Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fablemans, won’t be out for a couple of months, there’s enough footage to already get the director in hot water with PETA. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, The Fabelmans will be a semi-autobiography of Spielberg’s younger years and how he fell in love with film. The first trailer of the new movie was released just a few days ago, and one scene, in particular, shows the mother telling the family that she purchased a monkey because she “needed a laugh.” The monkey can be seen jumping around the house and on the family members.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO