This tiny adorable orange kitty was saved from a deep dirty canal in the Philippines. Her animal advocate rescuer, @mlvnrbdv, took off his shoes and climbed down the dirty canal to try to save the kitten. She was so scared and had likely never been around a human before. The kitten scratched up her rescuer a bit, but he did not give up. He washed her off, gave her food, and brought her home to get her strength back up.

