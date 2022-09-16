ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Green Planet

Malvaceae Family: Edible and Medicinal Plants in the Mallow Family

Plants in the mallow, or Malvaceae, family are numerous and beautiful, and some of them are downright delicious! Plants from this family often have very similar showy flowers reminiscent of the classic hibiscus flower associated with the tropics. This family is home to many ornamental, edible, and medicinals. Some it...
One Green Planet

Tiny Orange Kitten Rescued From Dirty Canal in the Philippines

This tiny adorable orange kitty was saved from a deep dirty canal in the Philippines. Her animal advocate rescuer, @mlvnrbdv, took off his shoes and climbed down the dirty canal to try to save the kitten. She was so scared and had likely never been around a human before. The kitten scratched up her rescuer a bit, but he did not give up. He washed her off, gave her food, and brought her home to get her strength back up.
One Green Planet

Entangled Seal Finally Relaxes After Rescuers Remove Fishing Line

Ocean Conservation Namibia is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness of the plastic pollution crisis that is affecting sea animals. The organization works to disentangle seals from plastic and other human-made items. As of August 2022, they have rescued more than 2800 seals over the past 10 years. Naude, the...
