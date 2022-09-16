Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
Does Photographing Famous Locations Make You a Better Photographer?
There are some extremely popular and well-known landscape photography locations out there, so much so that they are essentially bucket list items for a lot of people. When they are that popular, though, is there any point in photographing them? This excellent video essay features an experienced landscape photographer discussing the topic.
Fstoppers
Easily Create Dramatic Portraits on a Budget
We photographers love gear. If you're like me, you probably have a corner (or a basement) filled with modifiers, filters, lenses, lights, and more. The truth is that we don't need a ton of expensive gear to create dramatic results, and in my latest video, I will show you how to create a Rembrant-style portraits using one off-brand flash in a small modifier.
Fstoppers
Radiant Photo Enables Stunning Edits in No Time at All
Radiant Photo has launched, and it promises to give you photo edits with beautiful colors, crisp details, and natural renderings in just a click, giving you more consistent and professional images in less time, no matter what you shoot. You probably know Elia Locardi from our Photographing the World tutorial...
Fstoppers
Landscape Photography With an 85mm Macro Lens
When it comes to landscape photography, a wide angle lens is usually the tool of choice and for good reason. Nonetheless, you do not have to use wide focal lengths exclusively. In fact, a telephoto lens can be a powerful tool that enables new creative opportunities. This awesome video will show you just what you can accomplish with a telephoto lens, particularly when you use one with macro capabilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
We Review the Godox Lux Junior: This New Flash Works With All Cameras
Looking for a competitively priced compact flash that will fit in your pocket and work with your Fujifilm X-T4, your Sony Alpha, and your Leica M6? Check out our review. You’re in luck. The new Godox Lux Junior is a new retro flash that works with all digital camera systems and even with film cameras. Not only that, the Lux Junior looks like it's stepped out of the swinging 60s, so it will be sure to be a hit.
Fstoppers
Mountain Mornings
This capture represents the cold morning during a hike in the Picos de Europa. When I saw the plant I decided to lie down on the ground and photograph it for the foreground. Also using a person as a ground scale on the left side. I hope you like it.
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's latest X Series camera, the X-H2 is here, and it brings with it a 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C mirrorless camera. Along with all that resolution comes a wide range of impressive features, and this excellent video review takes a look at all those features as well as the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
Easily Isolate Your Layers in Photoshop
Working in Photoshop with multiple layers and then trying to navigate to those layers to make tweaks to your edits can sometimes be time-consuming and at times also very annoying if you have forgotten to name the layer. In this quick tutorial, we'll show you a couple of methods to quickly and easily navigate to the layer you want to isolate and edit without using the scroll wheel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR Lens
In the past year, Fujifilm has been on a tear, releasing a wide range of powerful new cameras and versatile lenses. One such lens is the XF 18-120mm f/4 R LM PZ WR, which combines a do-it-all focal length range with a variable power zoom for filmmaking applications. This excellent video review takes a look at the 18-120mm f/4 and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
How to Photograph Your Own Cookbook
It’s one thing to plan a restaurant shoot or a client brief for a particular project, but how do you go about planning and photographing a much longer project, like a cookbook? In this post, I’m sharing my tips on how to photograph a self-published cookbook, but the advice holds true for a longer project like an e-book too.
Comments / 0