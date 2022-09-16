Read full article on original website
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Butter Mochi
This golden, sesame-crusted treat has roots in Hawai'i. As chef and writer Kiki Aranita writes: "Butter mochi is purely an invention of the islands and it is borne from the multicultural roots of Hawai'i's first potlucks and the mystical union of rice flour, butter, coconut milk and sugar." The edges of the mochi get slightly crispy and caramelized as they bake, and the resulting dessert is chewy, buttery, firm-yet-gooey, and sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the nutty toasted sesame. Make sure to coat the baking pan with cooking spray and line it with parchment paper, so you can easily lift the mochi out after they cool. Read more about why Aranita says that Butter Mochi Will Help You Win Every Potluck.
How to Reheat Mashed Potatoes Without Drying Them Out
I don’t know about you, but a bowl of mashed potatoes and gravy is my favorite side at the Thanksgiving dinner table. I’m definitely one of those people who’s always looking for more mashed potatoes recipes! However, it’s also one of those that ends up with the most leftovers. While I’m not complaining about having too much of this dish in my fridge, cold mashed potatoes aren’t really my thing.
Classic Spinach Quiche Recipe
There is no brunch dish more classic than a spinach quiche. This one comes together in a flash due to the secret ingredient: a prepared refrigerated pie crust. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave loves including a premade crust because, as she puts it, "it makes the recipe so much easier!" We love looking for simple shortcuts in the kitchen to help us prepare impressive recipes without spending endless time and effort.
Southern Fried Pork Chops Recipe
Adding a Southern twist to a dish can take almost any type food up a notch. Pork chops are wonderful on their own, but making them with a Southern fried twist is something that will leave you wanting more. This recipe is excellent for several reasons, including the fact that it's pretty simple to make. It also only requires a small number of ingredients, and if you cook often, you may already have some at home. Whether you want to make this dish for the family or when you're hosting a dinner party, it's always a great occasion to serve these excellent Southern fried pork chops.
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
This Spaghetti With Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Makes For An Easy Weeknight Dinner
The weather doesn’t reflect it sometimes, but fall is on the way. And at my house, that means pasta and red wine season is just around the corner. Until then, this pasta recipe from EatingWell makes the best of this in-between time: It features fresh spinach and a bright sun-dried tomato cream sauce over hearty spaghetti.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Watermelon Cake
Whisk together 2 1/2 cups flour, gelatin, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Beat butter at medium speed with a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, until creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended and stopping to scrape down sides of bowl after each addition.
Easy Breakfast Sausage Recipe
If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.
Turkey Shepherd’s Pie
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Thanksgiving table isn’t yet clear before talk of the perfect day-after turkey sandwich begins. But sandwiches aren’t the only way to use leftover turkey, extra mashed potatoes, and the contents of Grandma’s gravy boat. Every year turkey stew, stuffed shells, and enchiladas make it on my post-holiday meal plan, and this year I’m adding another crowd-pleasing one-dish dinner to the list.
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Kabocha Squash Soup
While butternut squash and acorn squash often make appearances in seasonal fall cuisine, it’s time to start looking at kabocha squash as well. Also known as a Japanese pumpkin, this squash has a firm green skin and bright orange flesh. The flavor is delightfully sweet, with a texture somewhere between a sweet potato and a pumpkin.
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
