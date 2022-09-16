If you are anything like us, you've probably never thought of making your own homemade breakfast sausage. Who knew you could easily whip up a batch at home, right? Well recipe developer, Kate Shungu, proves just how easy it can be with this incredibly simple recipe. With only 7 ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen, this recipe comes together in only 20 minutes. No fancy equipment or tools needed. So say "goodbye" to store bought breakfast sausage, and say "hello" to the homemade variety, because once you've tried this recipe, you'll never want to buy breakfast sausage again.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO