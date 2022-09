WORCESTER, Mass. — Senior Declan O'Flynn posted his team-leading fourth singles victory of the season, but the Holy Cross men's tennis team was defeated by Siena 6-1 at the Sinnott Family Tennis Facility. The Crusaders fall to 0-2 on the year, while the Saints open the dual match portion of their season at 1-0. Siena began the day by winning all three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. In singles action, O'Flynn posted a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Agustin Suarez at the No. 3 spot. But the Saints won the remaining five singles matches to claim the overall victory.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO