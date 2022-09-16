Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Aberdeen Central Sweeps Doubles To Top Pierre Girls Tennis
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Central rallied to win all three doubles sets and come from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Pierre Governors 5-4 in girls tennis Saturday at Holgate Middle School. Laney Gonsor and Reese Comstock outlasted the Governors’ Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott 10-9 (7-4) in the #3...
drgnews.com
Lincoln Gives Pierre Volleyball 2nd Straight Loss
SIOUX FALLS – A losing streak isn’t what Pierre Governor Volleyball wanted before a mid-season competition break, but a losing streak is what the Governors have. All three sets were close, but Pierre lost Saturday to Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21. Pierre (8-2) couldn’t hold an...
drgnews.com
Governors Blast Yankton For Homecoming Win
PIERRE – Three straight possessions with three downs and out at the start of Friday’s game for the Pierre Governors may have had some wonder what was wrong. As it turns out, everything’s just fine. Lincoln Kienholz passed for four touchdowns and ran for another with 193...
drgnews.com
Lutmer Takes Second Cross-Country Title This Season
HURON – Jared Lutmer picked up his second individual win of the season for Pierre Governor Cross Country Saturday at the Clyde Cotton Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course. Overall, Pierre’s boys finished ninth and the girls were 13th. Lutmer ran the course in 16:23.22. 2022 Clyde Cotton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
Pierre Competitive Cheer & Dance – Brookings Spirit Invite Results
BROOKINGS – Pierre Governor Competitive Cheer and Dance returned to action Saturday at the Brookings Spirit Invitational at the Swiftel Center. The Governors were ninth in dance with a 238.75 average. Pierre was eighth in both pom and hip hop. Pierre finished 14th in cheer, scoring 181.
drgnews.com
Sam Missal wins weekly The Right Card raffle drawing
Sam Missal was The Right Turn’s winner for week 28 of their 50/50 fundraising raffle. He selected envelope #34 which included a gift bag from SD Beef Council. The take home pot is up to $2,444 and there are 22 envelopes remaining. Sam picked up his ticket at First Thursdays in Fort Pierre.
drgnews.com
One block of Broadway Avenue in Pierre to close today, expected to reopen next month
Starting today (Sept. 19, 2022), Broadway Avenue in Pierre between Central Avenue and Sebree Place will be closed street work. The block of Broadway will remain closed until that section of street is rebuilt and paved. The project is expected to be complete by mid-October. Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Other motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
drgnews.com
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg welcoming three new providers
Avera Medical Group Gettysburg will welcome three new providers in the coming weeks. October 1, 2022, Rena Robbennolt, CNP will join Avera Medical Group Gettysburg full time. Jada Rausch, CNP will also practice one day per week in Gettysburg. In November, Kacie Jacobsen, PA will join the provider practice. Jacobsen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission to discuss destruction of 2022 election materials, 2023 budget; Fort Pierre City Council to get a Missouri River Bridge construction update, set public hearing for vacation homes ordinances
The Hughes County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council each meet today (Sept. 19, 2022). The Hughes County Commission meeting begins at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 3 public hearings on plat and rezoning requests. Destruction of 2020 election materials.
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fort Thompson family looking for answers, justice after death
FORT THOMPSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family on the Crow Creek Reservation continues to mourn the death of a family member. They are still looking for closure after burying Amy Thompson in December of 2021. Amy was found dead on the Lower Brule Reservation near a barbed wire fence. It was not known where she was until weeks later and was discovered.
kelo.com
Noem stays silent on investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Governor Kristi Noem so far has been silent. Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board’s finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously...
Comments / 0