ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayib Bukele
Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Economy#Foreign Currency#Bitcoin Cash#Web3 Policy#Pro Bitcoin#Btc#American#Fitch Ratings#Bukele Determined#Salvadoran#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case

A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not. Of the survey respondents who said they voted for Mr Trump, just 38 per cent said the ex-president acted inappropriately by taking the government-owned documents, while nearly...
POTUS
Mic

This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem

It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Atlantic

The Republican Party Was Trumpy Long Before Trump

Nicole Hemmer is an associate professor of history and director of the Rogers Center for the American Presidency at Vanderbilt University. She is the author of Partisans: The Conservative Revolutionaries Who Remade American Politics in the 1990s. In February 1992, a small, graying man in a slightly wrinkled suit eased...
POTUS
The Independent

Mexico's military on display in independence celebrations

Mexico’s Independence Day parade Friday had even more of a militaristic air this year coming just days after the relatively new National Guard was passed completely to the command of the military.The gray-camouflaged National Guard troops were a heavy presence in the display in central Mexico City. With the guard’s recent transfer and a push to extend permission for Mexico’s military to remain in a policing role through 2028, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has concentrated his domestic security strategy on the country’s soldiers and marines.Standing before rows of thousands of troops Friday, López Obrador thanked the navy and...
POLITICS
Penned It

Era Of Donald Trump

The previous president of the United States of America was Donald Trump. In a surprising upset against the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump was elected to office on November 8, 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy