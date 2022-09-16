Read full article on original website
click orlando
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Disney World
Disney World is no stranger to severe weather. Central Florida frequently sees rain storms, high temperatures, and even hurricanes appear in the area. Today, a storm has led to an advisory in the Orange County area where Disney World is located. A Flood Advisory has been issued for Orange and...
click orlando
‘The best outcome is survival:’ SeaWorld Orlando shares update on rescued baby dolphin
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando says a rescued baby dolphin is recovering well after being helped by teams at Clearwater Beach earlier this summer. The male calf was rescued back on July 20 after being found with life threatening injuries sustained from entanglement in crab trap lines. Teams from Clearwater Marine Aquarium and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) transported the dolphin to a backstage area at SeaWorld for urgent medical care and rehabilitation.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL)
Located along Florida’s ever-popular Space Coast, Titusville has an amazingly unique mix of history, science, and natural scenery that are rarely found together. You are reading: Free things to do in titusville fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Titusville (FL) Titusville is in Brevard County and had...
click orlando
WATCH: Bird migration captured on Florida weather radar
ORLANDO, Fla. – Weather radar can “see” much more than just the weather. The radar, located in Melbourne, picked up the likely migration of songbirds Thursday evening that made a pit stop in and around the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. A large fallout, birds taking a...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
22 Best Natural Springs in Florida (Near Orlando)
Florida is a state in the Southeastern United States. Known for beaches, palm trees, theme parks, and parties, Florida is a hub for tourists year-round. For those who are looking for some tranquility or reconnection to nature, the natural springs of the state are a great option. Because of the...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
click orlando
More storms strike Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
WESH
Orlando photo exhibit highlights post-Hurricane Maria as Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico, the island is no stranger to the conditions it's dealing with. Sept. 20, 2017 is forever etched in the heart of Puerto Rico. Photographs on display at Orlando Public Library are taking us back to the recovery efforts of post-Hurricane Maria five years after it made landfall.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
fox35orlando.com
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 23-25
The Abbey is hosting a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20. South London musician Florence + the Machine - Dance Fever Tour will hold a concert at the Amway Center on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $36.50 according to Ticketmaster.com.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After multiple launch attempts scrubbed this week, SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Sunday night. The launch window was set for Sunday at 8:18 p.m. Eastern Time. SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Hours...
WSVN-TV
Orlando community mourns child found dead after rowing team’s boat capsizes following lightning strike
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a child who was killed after, officials said, a boat with five members of a rowing team capsized following a lightning strike, sending another rower to the hospital. Kim Watson was among the dozens at a vigil...
positivelyosceola.com
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
WESH
How to stay vigilant during hurricane season
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With such a slow hurricane season in Central Florida so far, it’s easy for us to let our storm readiness slide. “You’ve gotta keep people prepared for that because a lot of them don’t listen. And they should,” said Shari Bellm of Brevard County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Oktoberfest in Oviedo: Festival brings 3 days filled with beer, food, performances
OVIEDO, Fla. – Rain or shine, Oktoberfest is back!. Oviedo Oktoberfest is a three-day festival starting on Thursday and goes through Saturday night. City officials said roads at City Walk and Center Lake lanes will be closed near Oviedo Boulevard starting Thursday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. until Saturday at 11 p.m.
