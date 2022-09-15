Read full article on original website
Related
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
The New Mayor of Missoula is City Councilor Jordan Hess
In a dramatic final vote that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Monday night, Mike Nugent nobly stepped aside after several locked votes and Jordan Hess was elected by the Missoula City Council to be the City of Missoula’s mayor until the next election. The council wrapped up a process...
Woman Dies After Jumping Out of a Moving Vehicle Near Lolo
A woman is dead after reportedly jumping out of a moving vehicle early Sunday morning on Highway 93 South just outside Lolo. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provides details of the tragic incident. “At 4:16 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Man Throws a Molotov Cocktail Inside a Missoula Restaurant
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a road rage incident that occurred on Old Grant Creek Road. When the officer arrived, he spoke with a male who remained at the scene. The male reported that he was waiting to pull out...
Montana Grizzly Football Soundly Stymies Early Sycamore Scare
It was far from the dominant defensive effort fans quickly grew accustomed to in the first two games of the season. And yet... The University of Montana Grizzly football team at times looked like they were reeling, giving up big plays, yardage and time of possession. And yet... Bend. Bend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Aboard For Cool Model Train Show and Swap Meet in Missoula
Some interesting history and a dedicated group of members have combined to carry on what is now a 41-year-old tradition. In case you weren't aware, there is a Missoula Model Railroad Club. And their headquarters are at Fort Missoula in one of the buildings that made up the long-gone Milwaukee Depot facility in Drummond. More on that in a moment. First, let's get back on "track."
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes
We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
Looking for a cool trip? Think Philipsburg.
With fall comes a lot of travel for most of us, and even if it doesn't, Philipsburg, Montana is a delightful stop whether you're on you're way to an event or are making it your destination. A Historical Marker commemorating miner James Jones escape to Philipsburg from an attacking band...
University of Montana Landscaper Trolls Students with Cosplay
As the saying goes "If you love your job. You will never work a day in your life." As someone who loves coming to work (most of the time) I can tell you that the saying is mostly true. Like most things in life, sometimes you have to "spice things up a little." For a University of Montana landscaper, he chose a great way to "spice things up." Dare we say "THATS ONE SPICY MEATBALL!"
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0