Boys cross country claims third place behind three top-20 medal winners; Girls team places two in the top six

Read full article on original website
Related
bellaireathletics.com
Motorcyclists show up in force to support Miracle League in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The second annual Charity Ride and Car Show for Miracle League took place Saturday. A group of 52 motorcyclists turned out at Valley Harley Davidson Saturday morning. Hundreds turned out for History Day in Marshall County, focusing on World War II They gathered at 11 a.m., took part in a group […]
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bike ride takes place to honor memory of Washington County man
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A bike run was held this afternoon to honor the memory of a Washington County man who was shot and killed in 2017.Travis Larson's family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was gunned down and said the case remains open today.In hopes to keep his name alive, dozens gathered together at the Alpine Social Hall for a bike run in his memory."We're not giving up until justice is served. We need justice for my son. He deserves it," said Tami Avolia, Travis' mother. "I don't want my son to ever be forgotten."All proceeds from today's event will go to a family in need.
West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
Barnesville family hoping for prize pumpkin at this year’s festival
BARNESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Pumpkin growers across the area are pumped up for the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and say they’re more than ready for Wednesday’s weigh-in at the heart of the village. They’re hoping that the fruit, they’ve been growing for that past few months, will be crowned the biggest pumpkin of them all. […]
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds turned out for History Day in Marshall County, focusing on World War II
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) The first-ever World War II History Day at the Cockayne Farmhouse in Marshall County was a big success. Presenters dressed in period costume, and quite a few women competed in the Rosie The Riveter Lookalike Contest. There were exhibits and talks on everything from victory gardens to homefront activities. WTRF and […]
Big Red Halts Tornadoes
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Steubenville improved to 5-0 on the season with their 29-13 win over Dover Friday night. The Crimson Tornadoes had won the last two games in the series. Next up for Steubenville they visit Wheeling Park next Friday.
WTOV 9
Driver involved in crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge has died. Weirton police say 85-year-old George Merkich died Thursday night in the hospital, where he was taken by medical helicopter after the crash. Police said the Weirton resident's Mercedes...
West Virginia tattoo shop offering $60 tats with half the sales going to an animal shelter
Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you. Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8. Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
Brooke County Fair wraps up after three days of sunshine and good attendance
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The fair, at Brooke Hills Park, started Friday and featured everything from pony rides to a pie-eating contest to a demolition derby. One event at the county extension booth was called fender blenders, where kids—or adults—could create their own smoothies by using pedal power.
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
One person dies in Hancock County crash
One person has died after a crash in Hancock County on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, […]
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
No shirt unstained at Palace of Gold’s Festival of Colors
NEW VRINDABAN, W.Va. (WTRF) — It might be the one public event where you want your clothes to get stained. At the Festival of Colors at the Palace of Gold, no one went home spotless as colored powder flew through the air. The mountains of Marshall County were covered in psychedelic colors as revelers danced […]
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Doesn’t Fire Head Coaches
Morgantown, West Virginia – The last time that West Virginia University officially fired a major sports head coach was when the late Frank Cignetti Sr. was relieved of his duties after a 17-27 record through four seasons from 1976-1979. Don Nehlen replaced Cignetti in 1980 and there has not...
Comments / 0