Tahlequah, OK

13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma

Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
GROVE, OK
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified

