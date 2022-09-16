Read full article on original website
Related
addictedtovacation.com
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Grove, OK police to crack down on crosswalk violations
GROVE, Okla. — The Grove, Oklahoma Police Department has had several complaints with incidents in their downtown crosswalks. The police department has received calls about dangerous situations with the crosswalks on one of their main streets. The police chief says traffic is not always stopping for pedestrians, but on...
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified
The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Arkansas Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Missouri State Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears. When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT. TV:...
Comments / 0