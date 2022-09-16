ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About To Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, affording to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The move up was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from […]
REAL ESTATE
Money

Zillow Says Home Values Just Fell for the First Time in a Decade

Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here. Home values decreased for the first time in a decade, according to Zillow, and that's just...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Torres
CNBC

Here's how much money you need to afford rent in the 15 most expensive U.S. cities

You'll need to earn at least twice as much as most Americans if you want to rent an average-priced apartment in the most expensive U.S. cities, a new analysis finds. In just under half of the 50 most-populated cities in the States, the cost of housing is unaffordable to most renters, according to a study by Apartment Guide, a rental search website. This finding is based on the idea that rent costs should only be 30% of a household budget, which is a common rule of thumb recommended by personal finance experts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Home Sales#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nahb#Democrat#Canadian
FOXBusiness

Redfin predicts sharpest turn in housing market since 2008 crash

If you're looking to buy a home soon, you're in luck. After two years of record high sales, data shows the housing market is starting to cool down, but there is a catch. For the first time since March 2021, the average home is selling for less than its list price, but high mortgage rates are still impacting what people can afford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ConsumerAffairs

Housing markets in these three states are most vulnerable to declines

For all the talk of an impending housing market correction, or even crash, real estate economists point out that every market is different. So far, some housing markets are vulnerable to losing value and ATTOM, a real estate data firm, has found them concentrated in three states. The company’s Special...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy