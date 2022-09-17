ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Penn State vs. Auburn football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNmVn_0hyA95JW00

Penn State vs. Auburn football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

What you need to know

Penn State: The offense is really coming together after a come-from-behind win at Purdue and a rout over Ohio last week. Nick Singleton is progressing well, going for 179 yards rushing last week, while 6th year Sean Clifford looks solid passing the ball downfield with talent at receiver like Mitchell Tinsley and a receiving corps that has 7 TDs through the air in 2 games. PSU's secondary looks good, too, allowing under 50% completion last week.

Auburn: Not much going on at quarterback just yet as T.J. Finley has struggled, but Auburn can move moderately well on the ground with almost 500 total yards, a 6.3 ypc average, and 8 scores. Watch how the Tigers play against the run: the unit held Penn State to under 3 ypc last year and brings back the core of that experience near the line. Bryan Harsin needs a statement win as he came into Year 2 already on the hot seat.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Oklahoma
  7. USC
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Kentucky
  10. Arkansas
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. Utah
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Baylor
  18. Florida
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Texas
  22. Penn State
  23. Pittsburgh
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Oregon

