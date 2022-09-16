ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Segregation, Cross Burnings, and “Misguided” Students: The News of the 1950s

Popular media has long characterized the 1950s as a decade of “Happy Days,” “Grease,” malt shops, sock hops and Elvis Presley. But this overlooks the fierce racial tensions of the time. It was the decade of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Brown v. Board of Education and strides in the civil rights movement. While the subject is often taught as a problem confined to the Southern states that had the strictest segregation laws, there was similar racism in many institutions in the North. Civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. described the Northern city of Chicago as “a closed society” that perpetuated “involuntary enslavement” of its Black population. Throughout the 1950s, Yale was largely closed off to non-white students, thereby perpetuating the inequality present across the country. And its student newspaper, the Yale Daily News, often did not adequately cover instances of racial tensions on campus, allowing ideas of racial inferiority to spread and permitting the University to downplay acts of prejudice.
Yale Daily News

Yale College Council fills gaps in Senate, elects First-Year Class Council

On Sunday, the Yale College Council announced the results of the First-Year Class Council and YCC Senate elections. Seven YCC Senate seats across five colleges — Benjamin Franklin, Berkeley, Branford, Grace Hopper and Pauli Murray — were up for grabs. While many colleges had only two candidates running, meaning their Senate seats were uncontested, the elections for Branford and Benjamin Franklin resulted in ties.
Yale Daily News

The Managing Board of 2024

This weekend, the Yale Daily News elected the managing board of 2024. We began our first week of production on Sunday and look forward to many more late nights to come. We begin our year with an acknowledgement. The News has historically hurt communities on this campus and in New Haven, and in many cases failed the people it has sworn to serve. While our staff turns over year after year, we understand that our institutional history cannot be easily cast off, and we bear the responsibility of the paper’s legacy.
Yale Daily News

Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID

Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
NewsTimes

TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State

NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?

Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
NewsTimes

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
wiltonbulletin.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
