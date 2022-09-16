Popular media has long characterized the 1950s as a decade of “Happy Days,” “Grease,” malt shops, sock hops and Elvis Presley. But this overlooks the fierce racial tensions of the time. It was the decade of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Brown v. Board of Education and strides in the civil rights movement. While the subject is often taught as a problem confined to the Southern states that had the strictest segregation laws, there was similar racism in many institutions in the North. Civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. described the Northern city of Chicago as “a closed society” that perpetuated “involuntary enslavement” of its Black population. Throughout the 1950s, Yale was largely closed off to non-white students, thereby perpetuating the inequality present across the country. And its student newspaper, the Yale Daily News, often did not adequately cover instances of racial tensions on campus, allowing ideas of racial inferiority to spread and permitting the University to downplay acts of prejudice.

