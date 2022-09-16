Read full article on original website
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
Yale Daily News
Segregation, Cross Burnings, and “Misguided” Students: The News of the 1950s
Popular media has long characterized the 1950s as a decade of “Happy Days,” “Grease,” malt shops, sock hops and Elvis Presley. But this overlooks the fierce racial tensions of the time. It was the decade of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Brown v. Board of Education and strides in the civil rights movement. While the subject is often taught as a problem confined to the Southern states that had the strictest segregation laws, there was similar racism in many institutions in the North. Civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. described the Northern city of Chicago as “a closed society” that perpetuated “involuntary enslavement” of its Black population. Throughout the 1950s, Yale was largely closed off to non-white students, thereby perpetuating the inequality present across the country. And its student newspaper, the Yale Daily News, often did not adequately cover instances of racial tensions on campus, allowing ideas of racial inferiority to spread and permitting the University to downplay acts of prejudice.
Yale Daily News
Yale College Council fills gaps in Senate, elects First-Year Class Council
On Sunday, the Yale College Council announced the results of the First-Year Class Council and YCC Senate elections. Seven YCC Senate seats across five colleges — Benjamin Franklin, Berkeley, Branford, Grace Hopper and Pauli Murray — were up for grabs. While many colleges had only two candidates running, meaning their Senate seats were uncontested, the elections for Branford and Benjamin Franklin resulted in ties.
Yale Daily News
The Managing Board of 2024
This weekend, the Yale Daily News elected the managing board of 2024. We began our first week of production on Sunday and look forward to many more late nights to come. We begin our year with an acknowledgement. The News has historically hurt communities on this campus and in New Haven, and in many cases failed the people it has sworn to serve. While our staff turns over year after year, we understand that our institutional history cannot be easily cast off, and we bear the responsibility of the paper’s legacy.
Yale Daily News
Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID
Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records
Uncovering New Haven is a massive archival undertaking to document, catalog, preserve, and digitize thousands of court records. The post Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
NewsTimes
TikTok rape allegation spurs dozens of students to rally at Central Connecticut State
NEW BRITAIN — About 100 students marched through campus at Central Connecticut State University Friday after a rape allegation against a student surfaced on social media. The dozens of students gathered outside the Student Center before marching through the New Britain campus, chanting remarks such as, "Stop the violence," "no more silence" and "two, four, six, eight, Central needs to stop the rape."
A behind-the-scenes look at the high-powered attorneys running the high-profile Alex Jones trial (Exclusive)
WATERBURY, Conn. — The high-profile trial against Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continues this week and it features some of Connecticut's most high-profile and home-grown legal minds. “UConn has a very very good law school. These are exemplary attorneys,” stated Jim Bergenn, an...
connecticuthistory.org
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn football home Rentschler Field needs $63 million in repairs. Will the the state make the investment?
Nearly two decades after opening as home for UConn’s upgraded football program, the state-owned sports stadium in East Hartford is in need of a reboot. A study of Rentschler Field recommends a $63 million investment for necessary improvements that range from replacing a battered roof to overhauling an antiquated technological system designed long before wireless communication.
NewsTimes
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
NewsTimes
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood
Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.
wiltonbulletin.com
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
