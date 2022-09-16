ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Stuck on Colorado? Add Affinity Icons to Your Digital ID

Giving you the option of using a digital ID to buy booze, get into bars and prove your identity is apparently not enough for the State of Colorado. Now, residents can further personalize their digital IDs with affinity icons. "Driver licenses and IDs are an essential piece of our identity,...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Trees to Acquire Green Tree Medicinals Dispensaries

Trees, a multi-state dispensary operator based in Colorado, has agreed to purchase two dispensaries and a handful of marijuana production licenses from Green Tree Medicinals. The agreement, announced September 19, includes Green Tree Medicinals stores in Berthoud and Longmont as well as 34,000 square feet of cultivation space and an extraction facility, all of which are located in Boulder. Specifics of the deal weren't disclosed in the announcement, but Trees will pay Green Tree Medicinals a mixture of cash and stock. In Trees' most recent quarterly filing, it didn't mention the upcoming acquisition of Green Tree Medicinals.
BERTHOUD, CO
CBS Denver

Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community

It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado counties voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Union Station: Clinic or Bus Depot?

Since undergoing a $54 million renovation and grand reopening in 2014, Denver Union Station has served as the bustling heart of downtown travel and commerce. Thirty-thousand visitors pass through daily to visit the luxurious Crawford Hotel as well as high-end restaurants and retail shops located beneath the iconic neon-red letters illuminating the station’s ground floor. However, there is another side to Union Station – a literal underbelly – that inspires considerably less awe than the grand structure above.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Joyride's Fresh Hop Fest Is Back on September 24

On Saturday, September 24, Joyride Brewing, at 2501 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater, will host its second annual Fresh Hop Fest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, and there is no need to pre-purchase tickets or tokens to sample the selection of sixteen fresh hop beers from fourteen different Colorado breweries.
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body

According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Fire Rescue union resists move to new sedative

Aurora firefighters are resisting an administrative move to have them carry a new sedative, Droperidol, for use on combative patients."They are trying to push this on us and rush it," said Travis Pulliam, a firefighter/paramedic with Aurora Fire Rescue who is also president of the Aurora firefighter's union, that represents roughly 400 firefighters.Two Aurora city council members, Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky, are introducing a measure Monday night to place a three-year moratorium on having firefighters use Droperidol or any other new sedative."They don't want to inject people with this," said Jurinsky, "It goes wrong one time and they could...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Reader: What Did You Think Would Happen When Other States Legalized?

Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational pot sales began in 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. The DOR's average market rates (AMR) for wholesale marijuana are released every quarter. Despite including "average" in the name, the AMR actually measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories, including flower, trim and plant matter allocated for extraction. Two of those categories are now lower than they've been since the DOR began tracking such data.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
WELD COUNTY, CO

