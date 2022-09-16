Aurora firefighters are resisting an administrative move to have them carry a new sedative, Droperidol, for use on combative patients."They are trying to push this on us and rush it," said Travis Pulliam, a firefighter/paramedic with Aurora Fire Rescue who is also president of the Aurora firefighter's union, that represents roughly 400 firefighters.Two Aurora city council members, Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky, are introducing a measure Monday night to place a three-year moratorium on having firefighters use Droperidol or any other new sedative."They don't want to inject people with this," said Jurinsky, "It goes wrong one time and they could...

AURORA, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO