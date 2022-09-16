Read full article on original website
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Westword
Stuck on Colorado? Add Affinity Icons to Your Digital ID
Giving you the option of using a digital ID to buy booze, get into bars and prove your identity is apparently not enough for the State of Colorado. Now, residents can further personalize their digital IDs with affinity icons. "Driver licenses and IDs are an essential piece of our identity,...
Phys.org
EPA declares Denver, northern Front Range 'severe' violators of air quality standards as state fails to reduce smog
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it had reclassified Denver and Colorado's northern Front Range as "severe" violators of federal air quality standards, meaning residents are likely to pay higher gas prices and the number of businesses required to apply for air pollution permits will more than double. The...
Westword
Trees to Acquire Green Tree Medicinals Dispensaries
Trees, a multi-state dispensary operator based in Colorado, has agreed to purchase two dispensaries and a handful of marijuana production licenses from Green Tree Medicinals. The agreement, announced September 19, includes Green Tree Medicinals stores in Berthoud and Longmont as well as 34,000 square feet of cultivation space and an extraction facility, all of which are located in Boulder. Specifics of the deal weren't disclosed in the announcement, but Trees will pay Green Tree Medicinals a mixture of cash and stock. In Trees' most recent quarterly filing, it didn't mention the upcoming acquisition of Green Tree Medicinals.
Encampment burns down in Denver in area set aside for unhoused community
It was a frightening scene on Saturday night as a homeless encampment on Elati Street and 8th Avenue went up in flames.Video shared by a neighbor shows the fire cracking and popping moments after the site caught fire."It was a horrific site," said Craig Arfsten, with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver. Arfsten went out to the scene after receiving numerous calls from concerned neighbors in the area. Neighbors in the area told CBS News Colorado that the fire moved quickly, getting within feet of people's homes. The Denver Fire Department said that no one was injured in the fire."I'm...
KDVR.com
Colorado counties voters getting less partisan
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
Dangerous bacteria shuts down water distribution system at Colorado state park
The discovery of bacteria has resulted in a shut down of the water distribution system at Navajo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. This temporary shutdown impacts the park's drinking water, toilets, and showers. According to officials, E. coli was found during a routine sampling of two...
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
Westword
Denver Union Station: Clinic or Bus Depot?
Since undergoing a $54 million renovation and grand reopening in 2014, Denver Union Station has served as the bustling heart of downtown travel and commerce. Thirty-thousand visitors pass through daily to visit the luxurious Crawford Hotel as well as high-end restaurants and retail shops located beneath the iconic neon-red letters illuminating the station’s ground floor. However, there is another side to Union Station – a literal underbelly – that inspires considerably less awe than the grand structure above.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Four Colorado Cities Make List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Four Colorado cities have made it onto a list of the most expensive places for renters. While this news is disappointing, it isn't surprising — earlier this year, rent.com reported that renting in parts of the Centennial State could cost you over $2,000 a month. Here's what you need...
Westword
Joyride's Fresh Hop Fest Is Back on September 24
On Saturday, September 24, Joyride Brewing, at 2501 Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater, will host its second annual Fresh Hop Fest from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is free, and there is no need to pre-purchase tickets or tokens to sample the selection of sixteen fresh hop beers from fourteen different Colorado breweries.
CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects
State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body
According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
Aurora Fire Rescue union resists move to new sedative
Aurora firefighters are resisting an administrative move to have them carry a new sedative, Droperidol, for use on combative patients."They are trying to push this on us and rush it," said Travis Pulliam, a firefighter/paramedic with Aurora Fire Rescue who is also president of the Aurora firefighter's union, that represents roughly 400 firefighters.Two Aurora city council members, Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky, are introducing a measure Monday night to place a three-year moratorium on having firefighters use Droperidol or any other new sedative."They don't want to inject people with this," said Jurinsky, "It goes wrong one time and they could...
Westword
Reader: What Did You Think Would Happen When Other States Legalized?
Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational pot sales began in 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. The DOR's average market rates (AMR) for wholesale marijuana are released every quarter. Despite including "average" in the name, the AMR actually measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories, including flower, trim and plant matter allocated for extraction. Two of those categories are now lower than they've been since the DOR began tracking such data.
117-Year-Old Barn-Style House in Colorado is Pretty Affordable
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Colorado Officials Report Massive Fish Die-Off: Here’s What Happened
Recently, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) has been monitoring a massive fish die-off across multiple lakes, and the cause behind these aquatic deaths is nothing short of troubling. The department first reported these die-offs on September 9, when the issue had hit Mann-Nyholt Lake in Adams County, about 20 miles...
Daily Record
Colorado public defenders’ clients more often sentenced to jail or prison than private attorneys’ clients, new data shows
If you’re charged with a serious crime and can’t afford to hire an attorney, you’re more likely to end up in jail or prison than someone with more money across much of Colorado’s Front Range, according to new research from a half-dozen district attorneys. People charged...
KKTV
Colorado deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect reportedly in the U.S. illegally and on the run
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A young Colorado deputy’s life was cut short over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash, with the suspect still at large. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday when she was the victim of a fatal crash north of Greeley on Sunday. The Weld County Sheriff is reporting the suspect is an undocumented immigrant.
