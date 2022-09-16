The English Premier League’s Everton Football Club has tapped Elevate Sports Ventures to lead its commercial efforts amid construction of its proposed almost 53,000-seat stadium in Liverpool. Elevate will handle partnerships and sales for the club’s future home, leading the venue’s naming rights and founding sponsor searches, and support Everton’s premium hospitality sales and strategy for the Toffees’ new stadium, set to open in January 2025. The U.S.-based sports and entertainment consultancy will also provide the club with analytics and business intelligence support in key areas including digital media and marketing. “We have set out a clear strategic vision for our new stadium,”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 MINUTES AGO