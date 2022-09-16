Read full article on original website
Man arrested in St. George for DUI and auto-pedestrian hit and run
A 23-year-old man is under arrest in St. George for driving with six times the legal alcohol limit and hitting a pedestrian with his car.
DUI driver found 6 times legal limit after fleeing St. George auto-pedestrian crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly hitting a pedestrian, fleeing the scene, then colliding with multiple other vehicles while at a blood alcohol concentration of more than six times the legal limit in Utah. On Thursday at approximately 9:16 p.m., St. George Police officers were notified of […]
890kdxu.com
Emergency Rescue Forces Shut Down of Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway
(Springdale, UT) -- An emergency rescue operation sent about 20 members of a search and rescue crew into Zion National Park Sunday. Park officials say they had to close off Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from the park's East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to the rescue. The highway was closed for about two hours. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations were not affected. The rescue was said to be a success.
Over $700k worth of fentanyl found in Utah traffic drug bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested after police discovered over $700k worth of fentanyl hidden inside a pillow in a traffic drug bust. According to authorities, an officer was conducting work on I-15 northbound at the Utah-Arizona state line. While being parked in the median, the officer observed a minivan traveling […]
890kdxu.com
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding
(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
ksl.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake recorded 31 miles from St. George
ST. GEORGE — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northern Arizona, just 31 miles south of St. George, on Monday afternoon. The quake began at 3:18 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey, and was felt in Mesquite, Nevada, St. George, Kanab and Cedar City. Some St....
890kdxu.com
St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15
(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
Gephardt Daily
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
KSLTV
Southern Utah authorities searching for man last seen Sept. 1
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in the Santa Clara-Ivins area are asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old man who was last seen Sept. 1. According to the missing persons poster, Grant Isamu Okazaki, 37, was last seen in St. George, Utah. He is described as...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
ksl.com
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
ksl.com
10 years later: Santa Clara dam break prepared community for future floods
SANTA CLARA — It takes time and quality to get a reputation for a cookie, something Liisa Frei is proud of. "We make them right in our back room in a tiny little bakery. They're just the best," Frei said with a laugh. She has owned Dutchman's Market in...
kjzz.com
St. George animal shelter celebrates 20 years of service in no-kill facility
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal shelter, Progressive Animal Welfare Society also known as PAWS, celebrated 20 years of service on Friday. The non-profit organization has rescued over 20,000 pets during their time of service. PAWS was founded by five women who wanted to assist the St. George...
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
luxury-houses.net
An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million
The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – September 16, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
‘Meth pipes, syringes, scales’: Utah couple arrested for drug distribution
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home. On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal […]
