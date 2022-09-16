ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

HuffPost

William And Harry Reunite Again As They Watch Over Queen's Coffin

Princes William and Harry mounted a vigil for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Saturday evening, reuniting in public for a third time since the monarch’s passing last week. They were joined by the queen’s other grandchildren, notably including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Harry Can't Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry will not be permitted to wear a military uniform during Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, as only working members of the royal family will be allowed to do so, according to reports. Members of the royal family who undertake duties on behalf of the crown will be permitted to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Lady Louise
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
People

Prince William Tells Mourner That Queen Elizabeth's Funeral 'Will Be Hard'

Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Saying goodbye to their 'Gan Gan': Prince George and Princess Charlotte WILL attend Queen's funeral and walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents behind her coffin - as King Charles thanks well-wishers and new portrait of late monarch is unveiled

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's funeral and are set to walk into Westminster Abbey with their parents. The two young siblings, who are second and third in line to the throne, will take part in today's procession with the likes of King Charles and Prince Harry, as the eyes of the world look towards central London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Joins Royals at Queen's Funeral as Harry Walks Behind Coffin

Meghan Markle has arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service joining other royal family members including Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Sussex shared a car with Prince Harry, who later split off to join a procession behind the queen's coffin as it was moved on the back of a Royal Navy gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where the service began at 11 a.m.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
ANIMALS

