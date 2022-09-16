Read full article on original website
Seven pets killed in Crestwood area fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – No people were hurt in a weekend fire on Hackberry Lane in the Crestwood area. Sadly though, several pets were not so lucky. Firefighters say a dog and six cats died from smoke inhalation in the Saturday night fire that broke out around 11:30.
WOWO News
Several pets perish in Sunday evening fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several animals died in a fire that occurred on the north side of Fort Wayne Sunday evening. It started just before 11:30 PM when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported house fire in the 6500 block of Hackberry Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and saw the occupants outside.
WANE-TV
7 pets die in late Saturday house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened late Saturday night. Fire crews responded to the 6500 block of Hackberry Drive around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the home. Two people inside made it out of the house.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
Silver Alert canceled for northern Indiana girl
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl from the Fort Wayne area.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
wfft.com
'It never should have happened:' Fort Wayne runners react to Eliza Fletcher killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s a question many women ask every time they step out their front doors: Am I safe?. This month we learned of another horrific–yet rare–scenario where the answer was no. Eliza Fletcher was on her morning run in Memphis when she...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival director out after 1 year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival is looking for new leadership – again. Justin Shurley confirmed to WANE 15 he’s no longer executive director of the festival. He’s taken a new position as Director of Philanthropy at The League for the Blind and Disabled, he said.
WANE-TV
Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA
PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch
The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
wfft.com
Johnny Appleseed Festival is back for its 47th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Thousands of people made there way to Johnny Appleseed Park this weekend. The 47th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival returned Saturdaywith food, music, vendors, demonstrations from the 1800s, and so much more. This year they added pony rides from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Hop Spot Crew holds annual Lowrider & Bike Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A local nonprofit organization is bringing awareness and funding to deserving causes. The Hop Spot Crew kicked off their 4th annual Lowrider & Bike Show on Saturday. It was free to the public with an appreciated donation. The event had a live auction, food...
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, Indiana, was born about 200 years ago when a strategic war fort was constructed at the confluence of the three rivers. Since its establishment in 1794, the town has developed to form a gorgeous network of boulevards and parks that connect neighboring towns and three rivers, which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places.
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
Auburn community comes together for cancer benefit
The Auburn community gathered for a fundraiser to help a 3-year-old boy with cancer.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Area Attraction Will Have Something for Everyone
(South Bend, IN) - The longtime dream of an area businessman is finally coming to fruition. Mark Tarner’s South Bend Chocolate Company will soon be the anchor for a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction on the northwest side of South Bend. Construction has begun on a 90-acre parcel near the intersection...
WANE-TV
Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
963xke.com
Fire badly damages Haffner Drive home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is still trying to determine what sparked a fire in a home close to Reed Road Sunday night. Around 7:15 crews were called to 4961 Haffner Drive on reports of a structure fire and found flames throughout the garage, breezeway, and kitchen roof area. Crews worked for around 20 minutes to knock down the flames. After the fire was put out firefighters worked to salvage the contents of the home.
WOWO News
Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others. His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.
