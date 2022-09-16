Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Take Five: A central bank bonanza
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds
The European Central Bank said Monday that it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, filling in details of its efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals.The Frankfurt, Germany-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it was taking the step to support the European Union's climate goals. The companies' scores would measure progress in reducing past emissions, plans to reduce them in the future, and completeness of reporting the amount of greenhouse gases they are emitting....
Investopedia
Global Central Banks in Tightening Mode
Monetary policy will be in the spotlight this week, with the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE), and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) all scheduled to hold policy meetings and decide on interest rates. Sweden’s central bank could be the first to act, with an interest rate decision to hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) expected tomorrow.
Elizabeth Warren says she is 'very worried' the Federal Reserve is leading the US into a recession by hiking up interest rates
Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is "very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession." Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Warren voiced concern about the Federal Reserve's strategy to hike interest rates. The senator said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is failing to address causes...
Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike interest rates as high as 9% if inflation stays high
Mark Mobius thinks the Fed will hike rates as high as 9% to tame inflation, adding that it believe rates must be higher than inflation to bring it down.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian tells investors to get out of 'distorted' markets and pivot to cash and short-term bonds
Stock and bond markets appear "distorted," meaning it's high time for investors to tweak their portfolios, according to Mohamed El-Erian. El-Erian said Friday, against a backdrop of falling stock and bond prices in recent weeks, that investors should hold cash and short-term, fixed-income assets. "We need to get out of...
South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar
South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
The Fed will raise rates to 5% to get a grip on inflation, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5% to get a grip on inflation, according to Deutsche Bank. The bank's economists said the Fed typically overshoots the inflation rate before starting to cut. That suggests a policy rate of at least 4.5% next year, but it could...
thecentersquare.com
Clinton, Obama economist says U.S. 'has a serious inflation problem'
(The Center Square) — Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue. Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for...
CNBC
Hong Kong tech leads losses in Asia; China cuts rates ahead of Fed, Bank of Japan meetings this week
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday ahead of major central bank meetings this week. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was 0.89% lower in the final hour of trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 1.93%. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.14% to 2,355.66 and the Kosdaq was 2.35% lower at 751.91.
Paul Krugman says the dollar's dominance means the Fed will do more damage to the global economy than other central banks fighting inflation
Dollar dominance means the Fed has an outsized impact on the global economy, Paul Krugman warned. Global trade and debt is still largely denominated in dollars, giving the Fed a far-reaching influence. But that likely won't stop the Fed from hiking rates to control inflation, which could spell trouble for...
Business Insider
Global stocks tumble after shock US inflation data, while yuan nears 2-year low as Biden eyes China sanctions
Inflation rose in August, seen as making aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes more likely.The Chinese yuan traded close to a two-year low on talk of Taiwan-related US sanctions against Beijing. Global stocks fell sharply Wednesday after the latest batch of US inflation data surprised the market with a rise...
U.S. inflation day
Sept 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
US News and World Report
Russia's Wagner Trying to Recruit Over 1,500 Felons for Ukraine War -U.S. Official
(Reuters) -The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. "Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
US News and World Report
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
10-year yields highest since 2011 before expected Fed rate hike
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in over 11 years on Monday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday, where it is expected to deliver another large interest rate hike.
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
