ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Take Five: A central bank bonanza

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A breathless line-up of central bank decisions from the United States to Japan, Britain to Switzerland and Brazil to South Africa will keep markets spellbound in the days to come.
MARKETS
The Independent

Europe's central bank to use climate scores as it buys bonds

The European Central Bank said Monday that it will give corporations climate scores before it buys their bonds and intends to prioritize those doing more to reveal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, filling in details of its efforts to help Europe meet its environmental goals.The Frankfurt, Germany-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said it was taking the step to support the European Union's climate goals. The companies' scores would measure progress in reducing past emissions, plans to reduce them in the future, and completeness of reporting the amount of greenhouse gases they are emitting....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Financial Assets#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Russian Central Bank#Reuters
Investopedia

Global Central Banks in Tightening Mode

Monetary policy will be in the spotlight this week, with the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE), and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) all scheduled to hold policy meetings and decide on interest rates. Sweden’s central bank could be the first to act, with an interest rate decision to hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) expected tomorrow.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Markets Insider

South Korea is reportedly considering 'contingency plans' for currency exchange volatility as the won drops to 13-year lows against the dollar

South Korea is reviewing "contingency plans" related to foreign exchange volatility, the Financial Times reported Thursday. The verbal intervention by Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho took place as the dollar hit a fresh 13-year high against South Korea's won. Won weakness has increased inflation in the country that imports the bulk...
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Clinton, Obama economist says U.S. 'has a serious inflation problem'

(The Center Square) — Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue. Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. inflation day

Sept 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia's Wagner Trying to Recruit Over 1,500 Felons for Ukraine War -U.S. Official

(Reuters) -The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. "Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy