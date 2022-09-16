ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
backingthepack.com

Highlights! NC State makes the big plays to down Texas Tech

NC State’s offense may have struggled yesterday, but nonetheless we had no shortage of big plays. Aydan White’s huge interception return for a score and Thayer Thomas’ trick-play touchdown pass both proved back-breaking developments for Texas Tech. It’s fun when stuff like that happens, isn’t it?...
backingthepack.com

Defense leads NC State to 27-14 win over Texas Tech

NC State’s offense had itself a truly gruesome performance for much of the night, and if you’d told me that prior to kickoff, I’d have been sweating. We were all looking for just a wee bit more encouragement after what happened in Greenville, but none was forthcoming.
