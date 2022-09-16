Read full article on original website
Ridings Makes First Appearance in 13 Months, Patriots Fall on Saturday
Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (82-53) were defeated 8-2 by the Portland Sea Dogs (75-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night. Somerset collected four hits on the night, including two by Jesus Bastidas. The Patriots scored their only two runs on two sacrifice flies in each...
10 TDs by 8 players: Oregon State thumps Montana State
The Oregon State Beavers hadn't played a game in Portland since 1986. After their demolition of Montana State Saturday night, the Beavers may want to come back to Providence Park again soon.
Former Stanford star and amateur standout Andrea Lee wins in Portland to capture first LPGA Tour victory
There are no guarantees of success when a collegiate star turns professional. Will good college play translate into a stellar professional career? Can a player who thrived in a team setting continue to thrive once she's on her own?. Andrea Lee, who owns the record for the most victories in...
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State
The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Benching bad behavior: OSAA speaks out against harassment of officials
The Oregon School Activities Association has a message for fans of high school sports: stop harassing the referees or more games will be canceled.
Friday cooler, cloudier, and rain is on the bucket list
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold system drops in near the PNW Friday night and messes with our seasonal temperatures for a couple of days. This means more clouds and even a few rain drops are possible for parts of the Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s for a couple days. Overnights will feel, dare we say, cold. But will we get any rain in Portland? At this point it it’s on the bucket list, and I mean we might get enough drops to measure in the bucket. Rain Friday seems unlikely but the coast and coast range might get lucky. There’s a shot at rain for Portland and the Willamette Valley Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Next Wave acquires 180-unit value-add multifamily community in Gresham, Oregon for $34 million
Next Wave Investors, LLC (Next Wave), a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, has announced its acquisition of The Nash, a 180-unit multifamily community in the Portland metro submarket of Gresham, Oregon, located in Multnomah County. The acquisition is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion into Portland submarkets,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Hired Longtime Hillsboro Company to Ferry Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used an aviation company founded in Hillsboro to ferry undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Vertol Systems Company Inc. operated out of Oregon for over two decades before moving to Florida in October 2021. Florida flew two planes full of largely Venezuelan immigrants to the tiny...
Vancouver’s Next Big Thing: Cutface
The Vancouver/Portland based rapper, promoter, Cutface has been making waves in the NW battle scene. Currently on a rise, he’s hosted battles at bloodstock and in Portland and battles in the upper and lower 360 in Washington State. Currently signed to StrangesoundsLLC, he’s getting ready to put together bigger...
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis
Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
