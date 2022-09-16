PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold system drops in near the PNW Friday night and messes with our seasonal temperatures for a couple of days. This means more clouds and even a few rain drops are possible for parts of the Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s for a couple days. Overnights will feel, dare we say, cold. But will we get any rain in Portland? At this point it it’s on the bucket list, and I mean we might get enough drops to measure in the bucket. Rain Friday seems unlikely but the coast and coast range might get lucky. There’s a shot at rain for Portland and the Willamette Valley Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO