ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Ridings Makes First Appearance in 13 Months, Patriots Fall on Saturday

Bridgewater, New Jersey – The Somerset Patriots (82-53) were defeated 8-2 by the Portland Sea Dogs (75-62) at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night. Somerset collected four hits on the night, including two by Jesus Bastidas. The Patriots scored their only two runs on two sacrifice flies in each...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over Montana State

The Oregon State football team accomplished its primary mission in its three nonconference games and is unbeaten going into this week’s Pac-12 Conference opener against No. 7 USC (3-0). The Beavers took care of business against Montana State with a 68-28 win at Providence Park in Portland on Saturday...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
BOZEMAN, MT
idesignarch.com

The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake

This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Channel 6000

Friday cooler, cloudier, and rain is on the bucket list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold system drops in near the PNW Friday night and messes with our seasonal temperatures for a couple of days. This means more clouds and even a few rain drops are possible for parts of the Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s for a couple days. Overnights will feel, dare we say, cold. But will we get any rain in Portland? At this point it it’s on the bucket list, and I mean we might get enough drops to measure in the bucket. Rain Friday seems unlikely but the coast and coast range might get lucky. There’s a shot at rain for Portland and the Willamette Valley Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somerset Patriots#Fox Sports#Bader Rolls Again#Patriots Fall#Td Bank Ballpark#Rhp Sterling Sharp#Milb Tv#Fox Sports New Jersey
24hip-hop.com

Vancouver’s Next Big Thing: Cutface

The Vancouver/Portland based rapper, promoter, Cutface has been making waves in the NW battle scene. Currently on a rise, he’s hosted battles at bloodstock and in Portland and battles in the upper and lower 360 in Washington State. Currently signed to StrangesoundsLLC, he’s getting ready to put together bigger...
PORTLAND, OR
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy