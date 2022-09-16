Read full article on original website
Related
emu.edu
EMU’s fall 2022 enrollment numbers reflect growth, high retention
Eastern Mennonite University has released its fall 2022 enrollment and retention numbers, which reflect meaningful growth in the graduate, seminary, and Intensive English Program academic areas. The census data, collected on Sept. 9, reflect undergraduate, graduate, seminary, dual and non-credit enrollment on the main Harrisonburg campus and the Lancaster, Pa.,...
WHSV
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
UV Cavalier Daily
BLACK STUDENTS: An Open Letter from Black U.Va.
To University President Jim Ryan, the Board of Visitors, the University Police Department and University administration,. We, the Black students of the University of Virginia, do not trust you. This University continues to struggle to address its historical engagement in racism and discrimination. In spite of this, we continue to strive for academic excellence while dealing with attacks on our physical persons. The University administration not only fails to keep us safe, but also actively impedes our ability to take measures to protect ourselves by withholding crucial information from our community.
NBC 29 News
8th Annual Virginia Clay Festival held at WMHS
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School is hosting the eighth annual Virginia Clay Festival. Artists from around the commonwealth came out to the weekend event to display and create pieces. The festival helps to increase tourism and support the arts. “Central Virginia has a strong tourism industry,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury, High School Football Scores & Highlights 9/16
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 4: Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro meet in a Shenandoah District matchup.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prep Football: Greenbrier East falls at Stuarts Draft
Stuarts Draft, Va. – The Greenbrier East offense was bottled up Friday night, falling 14-3 at Stuarts Draft, Va. A week after accumulating almost 350 yards of total offense, all-state running back Ian Cline was held 62 yards total in the loss. Da’Shea Smith paced Stuarts Draft with a...
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on UVA's Last-Second Win Over ODU
Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say following Virginia's 16-14 victory over Old Dominion
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
wsvaonline.com
He knew the Queen. A Rockingham County vet talks about meeting her majesty.
9/18/22 by Frank Wilt It would be a remarkable story if you could say you met the Queen of England. …. Question: What is the name of England’s national flower? Answer: Tudor Rose – It traces its origins to the War…. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Question: There are...
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
WBTM
Plane Involved in Fatal Crash Took Off Near Martinsville
A plane that left from Blue Ridge Regional Airport near Martinsville on Wednesday night was involved in a fatal single plane crash in Albemarle County. According to The Daily Progress, the plane was headed towards Washington D.C. when it crashed in a rural part of Albemarle County, killing the pilot, who was the lone occupant in the plane. At this time the identity of the pilot is still unknown.
Comments / 0