Youth Mental-health Activist to Deliver Keynote at CHD’s 50th-anniversary Celebration on Oct. 20

Belchertown Fair brings community together
It takes a lot of gumption to hold your hometown fair during The Big E. But that has never bothered organizers of the annual Belchertown Fair which is ready to open its gates for three days on Friday.
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
Alex Cotton Memorial Fund hosts 2nd annual cookout in Springfield
The Alex Cotton Memorial Fund held their second annual cookout and motorcycle ride to fight against pancreatic cancer and honor the legacy of Alex Cotton on Saturday.
Locals gear up for 32nd Springfield Puerto Rican Parade
It's a big weekend for all Latinos in western Massachusetts as they prepare to celebrate the 32nd Annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.
westernmassnews.com
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
The Big E attendance 2022
The Big E fair is from September 16 through October 2 featuring entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
The annual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade was held Sunday, in-person for the first time since 2019.
Puerto Rican flag raising in Springfield honors Jafet Robles
The first-ever Jafet Robles Advocacy Award was awarded Friday at the 5th annual Jafet Robles Memorial Puerto Rican flag raising ceremony. People Friday night celebrating Robles and the outstanding impact he's had in the community.
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
Vintage car show on Sunday to raise money for Shriners
Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.
Massachusetts ID and registration workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico held in Springfield
State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Springfield organization offers free vaccine clinic for pets
Getting vaccinated shouldn't stop at yourself or your family. Don't forget about your furry friends!
Knox building in Springfield to be redeveloped into apartments
City officials toured the Mason Square building where Knox Automobiles was built more than 100-years-ago, which will become a new apartment complex.
westernmassnews.com
PAW Patrol Live! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A powerful pack of pups will soon be heading to Springfield. The MassMutual Center announced Monday that “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will take the stage on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m, and Sunday, December 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Animal rights advocates protest outside Big E fairgrounds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several animal rights advocates were protesting outside of the Big E fairgrounds Saturday morning. Protestors told Western Mass News that it saddens them that year after year their still fighting the same issue. “Wild animals do not belong in this fair...It’s unnecessary to have animals in...
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
Old Deerfield Arts & Crafts Festival celebrates autumn (photos)
DEERFIELD — The 46th annual Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, featuring 100 artists from 16 states on the grounds of the Memorial Hall Museum, continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “They are dynamite people,” John O’Neill, show coordinator, said Saturday. “They are absolutely dynamite people.”...
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Emergency Response Drill at Holyoke Mall on Sunday
There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.
