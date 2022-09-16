ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mummified remains found in bathtub of burglarized home in Arizona

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U009C_0hy9V8Hq00

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary.

Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced

Bullhead City police said officers responding to a burglary in progress around 3:30 a.m. Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through items inside the house.

They said there were pry marks on the door, indicating forced entry into the home, and that Walters had been going inside for days and taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online.

Police said officers searched the house and found the body in the tub in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow typical decomposition.

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

Police said Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was in the house.

It’s unknown how long the body was in the bathtub. Neighbors told police they believed that the house was vacant and that the homeowner may have moved away because they hadn’t been seen for about a year.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was trying to determine the cause of death.

Detectives found the homeowner’s birth certificate, credit cards, driver’s license and income tax paperwork during searches of Walters’ home and vehicle. She was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking additional charges after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.

See the stroke death rate in West Virginia

It was unclear Thursday if Walters has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Bullhead City, AZ
State
Maryland State
Bullhead City, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Weekend fire destroys two homes￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – It took firefighters three hours to gain control of a fire that spread through property in the 2500 block of Honeybear Drive and Anita Drive. Crews responded at about 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 with no injuries occurring to civilians or firefighters. “Two homes on...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Pastor serves churches in Bullhead, Havasu, Parker￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Pastor James Boundey serves three Arizona 7th Day Adventist Churches: Lake Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City. Services are held on the Sabbath, the day God set aside for rest and fellowship—and Adventists adhere to the no-work-from-sunup-to-sundown, even publishing sunrise and sunset times in the weekly bulletin. Boundey’s Sept 3 sermon reflected upon the fellowship that God wants to create with each of us as individuals—and the fellowship God wants us to create among all people.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Opioids#Violent Crime#Mummified#Police
thestandardnewspaper.online

Food stamp fraud couple in court again￼

KINGMAN – A slew of probation violations are alleged for a Kingman couple who entered plea agreements after they were charged with engaging in fraud to steal almost $90,000 in food stamps from the State of Arizona. An Arizona Attorney General’s Office 22-count indictment alleged that Brian Clark, 49,...
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Kingman man sentenced to life

KINGMAN — A Kingman man who was accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death in July 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 64, was convicted for the second time in August of first-degree murder and burglary for the July 4, 2009, death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison at her mother’s Kingman home.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Christmas is coming in Downtown Kingman￼

KINGMAN – Christmas is coming to Downtown Kingman! Christmas parade participants are encouraged to register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights to be held Saturday, Dec. 2. This will be a stationary parade similar to the last two years. There will be both a driving lane...
KINGMAN, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
speedonthewater.com

Real Estate Investor Flips For DCB M37R Open-Bow Catamaran

If you happen to be on Lake Havasu in Arizona this weekend for the River Dave’s Place All Boats Regatta, you may get a glimpse of a new fiery red DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody open-bow catamaran equipped with twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines mounted on Shaun Torrente Racing brackets. The second 37-footer with an open bow from the El Cajon, Calif., company, the cat is hull No. 14 of 31 full-tunnel beauties ordered to date.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Water, wastewater work to impact Highway 95 traffic

BULLHEAD CITY — Improvements to the Bullhead City water and wastewater systems are underway and could impact overnight traffic on Highway 95 at four locations at various times over the next month. The Bullhead City Council, at its Aug. 2 meeting, approved a $373,407 contract with Redmond Construction to...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
kyma.com

Woman found murdered; boyfriend in custody

Yucca, Ariz. (CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy