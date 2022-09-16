ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

KSLTV

Officers searching for aggravated kidnapping suspect near Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police were able to identify an individual wanted for aggravated kidnaping due to his criminal record. Sgt. Melody Cutler of UPD said officers were trying to locate the suspect, and did find him. He fled and officers did not pursue. They later discovered that he had ran through a fence.
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks

SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday

ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
ROY, UT
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
ROY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning. Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on […]
ROY, UT
ABC4

Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
KSLTV

SLC Police searching for suspect in shooting on west side

UPDATE: Police said they were called out to the area of 400 North and 600 West after multiple witnesses reported some fighting occurring in that location, followed by some gunshots. They were also told a person may have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property

OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
OREM, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
ABC4

Lindon Police request community help locating suspects

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
LINDON, UT
ABC4

Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
ABC4

Officials warn of dangerous driving trends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety.  Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink

WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
OGDEN, UT

