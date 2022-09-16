Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
KSLTV
KSLTV
SLC man arrested for two ‘random’ stabbing attacks
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old homeless man is facing felony charges for two stabbings in Salt Lake City Saturday evening. The man was identified as 31-year-old Mario Fresques. According to Salt lake City Police Department, the first investigation started at 8:16 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when they...
KSLTV
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
KSLTV
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
Gephardt Daily
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
KSLTV
SLC police arrest domestic violence suspect after barricading himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY — A 35-year-old man is in custody after an overnight standoff with Salt Lake City police Saturday morning. According to the SLC PD press release, Andrew Taylor, 35, allegedly barricaded himself at a residence after a fight with a female victim near 1020 East 400 South at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday.
Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning. Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on […]
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
KSLTV
SLC Police searching for suspect in shooting on west side
UPDATE: Police said they were called out to the area of 400 North and 600 West after multiple witnesses reported some fighting occurring in that location, followed by some gunshots. They were also told a person may have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in...
KSLTV
8 vehicles damaged after 3 catch fire on UVU property
OREM, Utah — A total of eight cars were damaged over the weekend after three of them caught fire in Orem. The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. on Utah Valley University property, according to Chief Shaun Hirst with the Orem Fire Department. Hirst said three vehicles were on fire...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Utah man guilty of killing girlfriend by putting meth in her drink
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting methamphetamine in her drink over five years ago. Joshua Ryan Bridgewaters, 40, who has been held in the Salt Lake County Jail for almost five...
Gephardt Daily
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
