Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered
A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
BPD busts Columbus man with drugs
Bellefontaine Police were sent to Wayside Trailer Court, on Garfield Avenue, Friday morning for a complaint. One of the suspects located at the residence had an active warrant for his arrest from Franklin County for aggravated possession of drugs. The suspect, Shannon Murphy of Columbus, was inside the residence. Murphy...
Breaking – SWAT on Scene in Fairfield County, Road Shut Down for Emergency
Fairfield County – A roadway is shut down after a heavy police presence around an area just outside of Rushville. According to early reports the roadway has been shut down in the area of 664 (Logan Thornville road), just south of Cincinnati-Zanesville road and Lancaster New Lexington Road north of Breman.
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
This weeks Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Nicole Myers—46 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Myers is wanted for escape. She has ties to the Mansfield area. Marcus...
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
OVI Checkpoint to be Held in Marion County Friday Evening
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds. They are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively...
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
1 person hospitalized after rollover crash on Northbound I-75 near Northwoods Blvd
VANDALIA — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Northbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia late Sunday afternoon, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County. Crews were dispatched to the...
Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from Giant Eagle cart
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is accused of snatching an 80-year-old woman’s purse Saturday morning in north Columbus at a Giant Eagle supermarket, according to Columbus police. CPD state the woman was shopping at the Giant Eagle on North High Street around 10:30 a.m. and when she turned away from her cart, a man […]
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Crash near Polaris sends one person to hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took one person to Riverside Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a car accident. The crash occurred on Lazelle Road and Flint Road near Polaris, according to police dispatchers. Further details were unavailable.
Short North bartender dies after Labor Day assault, family attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gregory Coleman Jr., who was severely beaten in the Short North on Sept. 3. has passed away as a result of his injuries, Edward Hastie, The Coleman family's attorney, told ABC6. On Labor Day, officers responded outside Julep Bar at 1014 N. High St. around...
