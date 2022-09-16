ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man, 55, dies in Delaware County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Liberty Township, Delaware County, Sunday evening. According to the Delaware post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on Liberty Road near Home Road at approximately 7:08 p.m. According to police, Patrick A. Petrime, 55, of Ashley, Ohio, […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver falls asleep at the wheel; gun recovered

A drunk driver was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of the road in Bellefontaine. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Township Road 217, near Scott’s Equipment Rental, and located a vehicle in the westbound lane of TR 217, east of the railroad.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident

A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

BPD busts Columbus man with drugs

Bellefontaine Police were sent to Wayside Trailer Court, on Garfield Avenue, Friday morning for a complaint. One of the suspects located at the residence had an active warrant for his arrest from Franklin County for aggravated possession of drugs. The suspect, Shannon Murphy of Columbus, was inside the residence. Murphy...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

OVI Checkpoint to be Held in Marion County Friday Evening

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Marion County Friday evening. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds. They are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of stealing woman’s purse from Giant Eagle cart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is accused of snatching an 80-year-old woman’s purse Saturday morning in north Columbus at a Giant Eagle supermarket, according to Columbus police. CPD state the woman was shopping at the Giant Eagle on North High Street around 10:30 a.m. and when she turned away from her cart, a man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
GALION, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crash near Polaris sends one person to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medics took one person to Riverside Methodist Hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after a car accident. The crash occurred on Lazelle Road and Flint Road near Polaris, according to police dispatchers. Further details were unavailable.
COLUMBUS, OH

