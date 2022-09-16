Thank god, it’s finally back. The Great British Baking Show, the streaming equivalent of stress-relieving comfort food, on Friday debuted an all-new collection of amateur bakers who will face off against each other over the reality series’ 10-week series of tests and challenges. You don’t even have to appreciate baking to find yourself quickly caught up in the best aspects of the show here, everything from the decency and charm of these amateur talents to the high drama of the judges scrutinizing each carefully prepared culinary creation.

